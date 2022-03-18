Teams on Upset Alert in Day 2 of the 2022 Men's NCAA Tournament

1 of 5

Opponent: No. 10 Loyola-Chicago (25-7)

No. 10 seed success rate: 39.6 percent, per NCAA.com

Line, via DraftKings: pick'em

For the third time in four tries, Loyola-Chicago is in the tournament. The Ramblers, who have a 15-6 record in tournament play, will look to make another magical run after they reached the Final Four in 2018 as a No. 11 seed.

The Ramblers face an Ohio State team that hasn't exactly impressed in recent weeks. The Buckeyes have lost five out of their last eight games and four out of their last five. OSU had an early exit from the Big Ten tournament last week, too, losing 71-68 to No. 11 Penn State in their first game.

Meanwhile, Loyola-Chicago has been peaking at the right time. The Ramblers won the Mountain Valley tournament last weekend after a run that included an upset victory over top-seeded Northern Iowa, which was expected to make the Big Dance. Although Loyola-Chicago dropped games to in-conference foes Drake, Bradley and UNI in February, the Ramblers beat all three in the conference tourney.

The Ramblers rank 23rd in both the KenPom.com and NET rankings, respectively, both higher than Ohio State's No. 31 and No. 26 marks. Ohio State does have one of the nation's best scorers in E.J. Liddell, who averages 19.6 points per game. But the Ramblers rank 17th in scoring defense, so they shouldn't have too much trouble limiting Liddell.

B/R experts Kerry Miller, David Kenyon and Joel Reuter all picked the Ramblers in this one. How can you not like Sister Jean and Loyola-Chicago on Friday?