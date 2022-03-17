NCAA Tournament 2022: B/R Expert Predictions for First Round of Men's Tournament

0 of 32

With the First Four of the 2022 men's NCAA tournament complete, it's officially time to dive all the way into the first-round matchups.

Thirty-two games over the course of about 36 hours. So many bracket implications. So many things to bet on. And so very much to consider in advance of the two greatest days on the sports calendar.

I've spent most of my waking hours since the selection show poring over these matchups, searching for any and every spot where an underdog might have an advantage or where the predictive analytics/betting lines seem to be missing something significant.

For each of the 32 games, we'll briefly sum up what it would take for each team to win, before also offering up a spot where you might consider placing a wager.

And, for the record, I did bet on everything suggested, with the exception of the games in my home state for which I'm not allowed make any wagers for who knows what legal reason. That doesn't mean the suggestions will actually turn a profit, but I do have quite a bit of skin in the game.

Games are listed in chronological order, from Colorado State-Michigan straight through to Seton Hall-TCU.