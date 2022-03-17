NCAA Tournament 2022: Thursday's First-Round Winners and Losers of Men's Tourney

0 of 7

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The first full day of the men's NCAA tournament is always one of the greatest days of the year.

That is, unless you actually thought this was the year you were going to fill out a perfect bracket. If you were so deluded, I'm sorry the Big Ten and/or Mountain West conferences let you down immediately.

You weren't the only one who lost on the day, though. And as long as you didn't have Iowa in your Final Four, you might still be a winner when we get to the first Monday in April.

As far as other winners and losers go, how about a rare upset in the first game of the first round, an off night by the best shooting team in all the land, the biggest No. 8 vs. No. 9 blowout in tournament history and a little backdoor cover to avoid what would have been a painful gambling loss?

We have all that and more in this list of the biggest winners and losers from Thursday's slate of hoops, which will be updated throughout the night.