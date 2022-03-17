Fantasy Basketball 2022: NBA Pickups to Watch After March 16

0 of 3

Brett Davis/Associated Press

If there was any time to ensure your fantasy basketball lineup was in peak shape, it's right now. The playoffs are upon us and that means it's time to shelve slumping or upside players for actual producers.

Whether you're on a bye week, playing for your spot in the next round or simply trying to avoid humiliation in the consolation bracket—this is what we play for. With only one NBA game scheduled on March 17, as the first round of March Madness tips off, managers should have time to scour the waiver wire.

In preparation, then, we have three players you should consider. For those in shallower leagues, keep an eye on the red-hot Kevin Huerter (rostered in 40 percent of Yahoo leagues). If you need an option to end this week, consider the similarly scorching Lonnie Walker, but be prepared to move on as he only plays two games next week.

For those with deeper needs, here are three players—rostered in under 33 percent of leagues—that can provide immediate value.