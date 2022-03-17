Fantasy Basketball 2022: NBA Pickups to Watch After March 16

Fantasy Basketball 2022: NBA Pickups to Watch After March 16March 17, 2022
If there was any time to ensure your fantasy basketball lineup was in peak shape, it's right now. The playoffs are upon us and that means it's time to shelve slumping or upside players for actual producers.
Whether you're on a bye week, playing for your spot in the next round or simply trying to avoid humiliation in the consolation bracket—this is what we play for. With only one NBA game scheduled on March 17, as the first round of March Madness tips off, managers should have time to scour the waiver wire.
In preparation, then, we have three players you should consider. For those in shallower leagues, keep an eye on the red-hot Kevin Huerter (rostered in 40 percent of Yahoo leagues). If you need an option to end this week, consider the similarly scorching Lonnie Walker, but be prepared to move on as he only plays two games next week.
For those with deeper needs, here are three players—rostered in under 33 percent of leagues—that can provide immediate value.
Drew Eubanks, PF/C, Portland Trail Blazers
If you missed the Trendon Watford boat, there's still another Portland Trail Blazer you can add to your crew. Drew Eubanks might not be the flashiest name around, but he's playing big minutes and putting up numbers in the box score.
Over his last eight games, Eubanks has secured seven-plus rebounds in all eight, scored 10-plus points in six and dropped a double-double in three. Further, Portland has a shallow rotation and Eubanks has played 29-plus minutes in three straight games.
While few jaws are being dropped by the Trail Blazer big's production, he is contributing to the stat sheet. If you need front-court help, he can be an easy plug-and-play option.
Patrick Beverley, PG/SG, Minnesota Timberwolves
Having returned from an ear injury, Patrick Beverley is healthy and starting for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He's only played two games since returning, but they've shown enough to make him a must-add option for those with space at the guard position.
In Beverley's two games back, he has cumulatively piled up 38 points, five threes, 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and four blocks. That level of production shouldn't feel sustainable, but it's a better ceiling than you'll get anywhere else on the waivers.
Aleksej Pokusevski, SF/PF, Oklahoma City Thunder
Aleksej Pokusevski has, and may always be, a hooper's fan-favorite and a fantasy basketball manager's wishful thinking. A seven-footer with the handle and shooting stroke of a big who maybe watched too many guard highlights, Poku is a basketball enigma and that has meant a streaky, young career.
The 20-year-old has quietly started stringing together some consistency, though. With the Oklahoma City Thunder dealing with injuries and happy to play their youth at all times, Poku is getting more opportunity and seemingly making the most of it.
The young forward has scored 10-plus points in seven straight games, while adding on a number of other categories. Over his last 12, Poku has hit one-plus three in seven games, grabbed seven-plus rebounds in seven and dropped four-plus assists in five. He adds on the occasional block and steal, offering needy fantasy managers a versatile option from the depths of the waiver wire.