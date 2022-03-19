Ranking the NFL's Top 7 Acquisitions of the 2022 Offseason So Far

0 of 7

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Judging the best moves of the NFL offseason is an annual tradition. Where's the fun in being patient, right?

The ink has barely dried on many acquisitions around the league, but several free-agent signings and trades have captured our attention in a positive way. They're all worthy of a prominent spot in the national conversation.

The following choices consider a player's expected performance, contract details and potential impact on the team. Players who re-signed with their previous team were not considered.