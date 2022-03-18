Report: Deshaun Watson to Be Traded to Browns; Sign Guaranteed 5-Year, $230M Contract

AP Photo/Justin Rex

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will waive his no-trade clause for a move to the Cleveland Browns, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:

Watson confirmed the news on Instagram, per ESPN's Jake Trotter:

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated provided the trade breakdown:

Watson will get a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract, per Rapoport.

The deal will break a record for the most guaranteed money in a contract, per Trotter (h/t ESPN Stats & Info):

David Mulugheta of Athletes First negotiated the Watson contract, and ESPN's Adam Schefter provided more information there:

In addition, this move signals the end of the Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland. The Browns are expected to trade him, per Rapoport. He prefers a trade to the Indianapolis Colts, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic:

The Browns, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons were the final four teams in the running for Watson's services.

Numerous reports indicated that the Saints and Falcons were the final teams in the running and that the Browns and Panthers were out.

However, the Browns somehow moved back into the picture:

Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler, did not play in 2021.

He made a trade request in Jan. 2021, the same month that capped a Pro Bowl season in which he led the league in passing yards.

In March and April of 2021, 22 women filed civil lawsuits against Watson alleging sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions. The alleged incidents are said to have occurred between March 30, 2020 and March 5, 2021, per Madeline Coleman and Daniela Perez of Sports Illustrated.

Aaron Reiss of The Athletic provided an overview of the allegations in the civil lawsuits:

"The 22 active civil suits allege Watson forced two women to perform oral sex, ejaculated on three women and in front of three others, groped four women and kissed another woman unprompted upon arrival for a massage appointment. Eighteen of the 22 active suits accuse Watson of inappropriately touching women with his penis during massage therapy sessions."

In addition, at least 10 women filed criminal complaints against Watson with Houston police regarding those allegations. Two of those women did not file civil suits.

On March 11, a Harris County, Texas grand jury declined to indict Watson on any criminal charges, though the 22 civil lawsuits are still outstanding.

"After a Harris County grand jury was presented all the evidence and had the opportunity to hear from all witnesses, grand jurors declined to indict Deshaun Watson," Dan Schiller, spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney's Office, said (h/t Reiss and The Athletic staff). "Grand jury proceedings are secret by law, so no information related to their inquiry may be disclosed."

The decision led to numerous teams beginning aggressive pushes to land the signal-caller.

The NFL has its own investigation into Watson's actions, and it could still levy a lengthy suspension against the ex-Clemson quarterback. Per Robinson's conversations with other teams, it appears a six-game suspension could be on the table:

"All of that leads into the second aspect that teams are weighing when it comes to Watson’s future: a potential NFL suspension that could be shaped by Watson’s depositions. Two teams considering a pursuit of Watson told Yahoo Sports they are already factoring in a potential suspension as part of their decision-making process. Specifically, the teams believe Watson is likely to face a six-game suspension under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, which can be liberally applied to players in instances of alleged assault and do not require a legal verdict of guilt."

None of this was enough to stop numerous NFL teams from trying to trade for Watson. The Browns won those sweepstakes, and Watson's tenure in Houston is over.