2022 NFL Draft Prospects Who Can Fill Holes Left from Free Agency

2022 NFL Draft Prospects Who Can Fill Holes Left from Free AgencyMarch 18, 2022
For NFL teams who've lost major talent in free agency, the upcoming 2022 draft can offer a reprieve.
While some teams are loading up in free agency for a Super Bowl run, others have new needs at key positions. Cap-strapped teams may have to turn to the draft to fill those holes.
Based on each team's draft position, its scheme and the prospect's potential fit, the following players could serve as suitable replacements for notable free-agent departures.
Atlanta Falcons: WR Drake London, USC
The Atlanta Falcons' receiving corps is in tatters.
Calvin Ridley is suspended for at least the entire 2022 season because he bet on NFL games last year. Russell Gage was the most accomplished receiver left on the roster, but he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.
Olamide Zaccheaus, who had only 401 receiving yards last year, is now the Falcons' leading receiver. Tight end Kyle Pitts and all-purpose weapon Cordarrelle Patterson will contribute in the passing game as well, but Gage's departure makes wide receiver a possibility at No. 8 overall.
USC's Drake London (scouting report) has WR1 potential written all over him. At nearly 6'4" and 220 pounds, he is big-bodied and has the ability to go up and get contested catches but also create yards after the catch with his physicality.
Nate Tice of the B/R Scouting Department compared London to Mike Evans. The Falcons have seen what Evans is capable of twice a year for his entire career. Now they have a chance to get their own version of the receiver.
Philadelphia Eagles: DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
The Philadelphia Eagles walk into the draft with three first-round picks. After making Fletcher Cox a cap casualty, at least for now, they might want to consider using one of those selections to replace their former star in the middle.
Cox was released and given a post-June 1 designation to maximize the cap savings. However, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the team is working to bring him back.
Whether that happens or not, the Eagles would be wise to look for a long-term replacement for the 31-year-old.
While there might be a rush to declare Jordan Davis (scouting report) the No. 1 target, his Georgia teammate Devonte Wyatt (scouting report) might be a better solution. Davis is an athletic marvel with a 6'6⅜", 341-pound frame, but he filled a part-time role in the defensive line rotation, so it's fair to wonder how many snaps he can play.
Wyatt is a great athlete himself and has a more conventional frame (6'2"⅞, 304 lbs). He projects better as a pass-rushing 3-technique than Davis even if he has been overshadowed by his teammate.
New England Patriots: CB Kaiir Elam, Florida
The New England Patriots have demonstrated an ability over the years to identify and develop shutdown cornerbacks. They've also let quite a few go on to play for other teams, including Stephon Gilmore, Darrelle Revis and Malcolm Butler.
J.C. Jackson is the latest standout cornerback to leave New England. He's a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers that includes $40 million guaranteed, per NFL Network's Mike Giardi and Ian Rapoport.
Following Jackson's departure, the Patriots signed former Houston Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell to a one-year, $3 million deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He won't fill the void left by Jackson, though.
However, the Patriots could now be interested in Florida's Kaiir Elam (scouting report) as an eventual Jackson replacement. He has the size and length to be disruptive against bigger wide receivers and has the straight-line speed (4.39-second 40-yard dash) to recover against fast receivers.
Elam's track record in the SEC demonstrates his ability to have success against tough competition. He gave up only 19 catches on 36 targets for 191 yards last season, per Pro Football Focus.
Green Bay Packers: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Before ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Las Vegas Raiders traded the Nos. 22 and 53 picks for Davante Adams, you could have made the argument for Treylon Burks (scouting report) to wind up with the Silver and Black via the 22nd pick.
After the trade, Burks could still be chosen with that selection since the Green Bay Packers have an even bigger need at wide receiver.
Not only did they trade Adams after franchise-tagging him, but they also have yet to re-sign Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The loss of Adams, one of the top five receivers in the league, is obviously crucial, but Valdes-Scantling provided a deep threat.
Burks does not have the same blazing speed as Valdes-Scantling. He isn't the technician Adams is either. He does, however, have the ability to become a No. 1 receiver for Aaron Rodgers. At 6'2" and 225 pounds, he is a big, physical target who will add a different dimension to a receiver room that is relatively bare.
Dallas Cowboys: Edge David Ojabo, Michigan
The Dallas Cowboys were on the verge of re-signing Randy Gregory on a five-year, $70 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. However, Gregory made a surprising about-face and signed with the Denver Broncos after his camp reportedly didn't like a last-minute change to the contract that the Cowboys proposed, per Patrik Walker of CBS Sports.
The Cowboys now find themselves with a real need for an additional edge-rusher.
Retaining DeMarcus Lawrence was a big win, but if they want to continue to use Micah Parsons as both a pass-rusher and off-ball linebacker, they'll need to bring in another pure defensive end. The quality options in free agency are all but dried up, and that isn't a cost-effective route to go anyway.
Instead, the Cowboys could look to fill that hole in the draft. If Michigan's David Ojabo (scouting report) is still on the board at No. 24, he would be a great addition.
Ojabo is a raw, twitchy athlete who notched 11 sacks, five forced fumbles and 12 tackles for a loss in his only year as a starter at Michigan. He has an incredibly high ceiling, and the Cowboys have a veteran in Lawrence who can help him develop and show him how to succeed in the league.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: G Zion Johnson, Boston College
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive line has undergone major changes this offseason. Ali Marpet's surprising retirement and Alex Cappa leaving for the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency threw a wrench into the unit that will be expected to protect Tom Brady.
The Bucs already made up some ground in that department by trading for Shaq Mason. They now have an elite right guard to plug right into their lineup.
But they still have a hole to fill at left guard, which is where Boston College's Zion Johnson (scouting report) could come into play. Johnson is the second-highest-rated interior offensive lineman on the B/R Scouting Department big board and the No. 20 prospect overall.
Johnson was a 0-star recruit who started out his collegiate career at Davidson, but he transferred to Boston College and made 29 starts over the past two seasons. That workman-like attitude comes out in the way he plays in the trenches.
Johnson's physicality would be a welcome addition on Tampa Bay's offensive line, but his pass protection is important as well. He gave up only one sack, two hits and three hurries across 364 pass-blocking snaps during his final year at Boston College, per PFF.