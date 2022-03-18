2022 NFL Draft Prospects Who Can Fill Holes Left from Free Agency

1 of 6

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons' receiving corps is in tatters.

Calvin Ridley is suspended for at least the entire 2022 season because he bet on NFL games last year. Russell Gage was the most accomplished receiver left on the roster, but he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

Olamide Zaccheaus, who had only 401 receiving yards last year, is now the Falcons' leading receiver. Tight end Kyle Pitts and all-purpose weapon Cordarrelle Patterson will contribute in the passing game as well, but Gage's departure makes wide receiver a possibility at No. 8 overall.

USC's Drake London (scouting report) has WR1 potential written all over him. At nearly 6'4" and 220 pounds, he is big-bodied and has the ability to go up and get contested catches but also create yards after the catch with his physicality.

Nate Tice of the B/R Scouting Department compared London to Mike Evans. The Falcons have seen what Evans is capable of twice a year for his entire career. Now they have a chance to get their own version of the receiver.