Teams on Upset Alert in Day 1 of the 2022 Men's NCAA Tournament

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Day 1 of the men's NCAA tournament is one of the best days of the sports calendar.

There are 16 games over a 12-hour span, so you'll never be without basketball to watch. The possibility of upsets makes it even better.

It takes excellent coaching and top-shelf talent to make a surprise run to the Final Four or the national championship game, so 2006 George Mason-esque Cinderellas are rare. But all it takes to survive the first weekend of the tournament is a good matchup or two and some hot shooting.

There are usually several of these stories every year, and that's likely to be true again in 2022.

With this in mind, here's a guide to the most likely upsets on Thursday, with "upset" defined as either a lower-seed or betting underdog victory. Teams are ranked from lowest to highest seed, and we've listed the moneylines for each matchup courtesy of DraftKings.