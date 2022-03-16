Ranking the Top Superstars on Track to Miss WWE WrestleMania 38

1 of 5

Sheamus has been one of the best wrestlers in all of WWE for the last year, churning out banger after banger against a variety of Superstars.

The Celtic Warrior may not be a champion right now but is credible enough to slide right into any title feud and belong. Entering last Friday's show, though, it appeared as though him, Ridge Holland and the recently renamed Pete Dunne (BUTCH!) would find themselves opposite New Day in a six-man tag team match at WrestleMania.

That all changed when Big E suffered a broken neck on the March 11 episode of SmackDown.

Where that leaves Sheamus now is anyone's guess. He could still mix it up with New Day in some sort of match. Perhaps a shot at Ricochet's Intercontinental Championship would be more apropos given how many times he was able to defeat The One and Only in recent months.

Either way, Sheamus has a tendency to find himself on the outside looking in at grand, stacked WrestleMania cards. Even dating back to 2011 and WrestleMania 27, when he was bumped to the preshow for his match Bryan Danielson for the United States Championship, he has repeatedly been left waiting to see what his plans for the biggest night in wrestling are or is shunted to a meaningless preshow appearance.

It is not treatment one would expect from a multiple-time WWE and world heavyweight champion destined for the Hall of Fame one day.