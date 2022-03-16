Ranking the Top Superstars on Track to Miss WWE WrestleMania 38

Ranking the Top Superstars on Track to Miss WWE WrestleMania 38March 16, 2022
For the third consecutive year, WrestleMania will take place over two nights but even with the expanded show, there is not room for every WWE Superstar to have a match or segment on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
Some, unfortunately, have to miss out on the chance at immortality, watching as their peers get opportunities they believe should have been theirs.
This year, there is a handful of competitors who do not appear to have a clear path to the extravaganza or any rumors suggesting they may wind up on the card after all.
They are immensely talented, have enjoyed significant roles on television in recent months, but appear destined to be odd men out.
5. Sheamus
Sheamus has been one of the best wrestlers in all of WWE for the last year, churning out banger after banger against a variety of Superstars.
The Celtic Warrior may not be a champion right now but is credible enough to slide right into any title feud and belong. Entering last Friday's show, though, it appeared as though him, Ridge Holland and the recently renamed Pete Dunne (BUTCH!) would find themselves opposite New Day in a six-man tag team match at WrestleMania.
That all changed when Big E suffered a broken neck on the March 11 episode of SmackDown.
Where that leaves Sheamus now is anyone's guess. He could still mix it up with New Day in some sort of match. Perhaps a shot at Ricochet's Intercontinental Championship would be more apropos given how many times he was able to defeat The One and Only in recent months.
Either way, Sheamus has a tendency to find himself on the outside looking in at grand, stacked WrestleMania cards. Even dating back to 2011 and WrestleMania 27, when he was bumped to the preshow for his match Bryan Danielson for the United States Championship, he has repeatedly been left waiting to see what his plans for the biggest night in wrestling are or is shunted to a meaningless preshow appearance.
It is not treatment one would expect from a multiple-time WWE and world heavyweight champion destined for the Hall of Fame one day.
4. Dolph Ziggler
Dolph Ziggler has suddenly jumped back into relevancy by way of his appearances on NXT and his first run with that brand's title.
The Show Off has long been one of the most respected in-ring performers of his generation but after two years of wallowing in the midcard abyss, no upward or downward momentum to speak of, he needed a change. By making the jump over to Tuesday nights and having the opportunity to mix it up with young Bron Breakker and some of the other talents on the show, he has rejuvenated his career in time for the biggest event of the year.
Except, it appears he will not be destined to appear on the grand stage in Dallas.
Ziggler will defend the NXT Championship, instead, against Breakker Saturday, April 2 at noon as part of NXT Stand and Deliver, but he and tag team partner Robert Roode will likely watch backstage as others attempt to do what the veteran performer spent his entire career doing: steal the show.
That is not surprising. WWE officials were not doing anything with him before the NXT run came to fruition and probably had no plans of booking him for WrestleMania. Hopefully, this latest championship run has reminded those in power that the future Hall of Famer still has what it takes to be a prominent and productive member of the roster.
3. New Day
Big E's devastating injury Friday night on SmackDown altered New Day's course to WrestleMania.
What appeared likely to be a six-man tag match against Sheamus, Holland and Butch is now anyone's guess for Kofi Kingston and King Woods, the latter not even having returned to television yet.
It was just three years ago that Kingston won the WWE Championship in one of the most emotional feel-good moments in company history and Woods' King of the Ring victory last October was a crowning achievement for him as a singles competitor (pun most definitely intended).
That we are two weeks away from the most prestigious event of WWE's calendar year and two of the best, most celebrated, beloved and respected performers in the company are not guaranteed to have a match is a creative travesty.
Book the six-man, give them a mystery partner and let them go to the ring with the heels and tear the house down for 10 minutes. They have done it before when those in power have forgotten to give them anything more significant to do and are more than capable of doing it again.
The alternative, two consecutive nights spent in catering, is unacceptable.
It is not the first time the writing team could not come up with something of note for New Day. Back in 2017, at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, they were booked as "hosts" of the show rather than being allowed to perform on the biggest stage the industry has to offer.
It felt wrong then and now, some five years later, still does.
They have earned better. They deserve better.
2. Alpha Academy
Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis have been breakout stars for Monday Night Raw thus far in the new year, mixing it up with the likes of RK-Bro and the team of Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins. The world-class athletes have not only proven themselves in the ring, but Gable has shined on the mic, introducing "shoooooosh" into the WWE vernacular along the way.
Their work has been nothing short of extraordinary and has earned them a spot on the WrestleMania card.
Except, their presence on said card is still very much in question.
It is apparent that Randy Orton and Riddle will defend their Raw Tag Team Championship on either April 2 or 3 against The Street Profits. The question is whether Gable and Otis can still sneak on the card, making the basic tag match a Triple Threat.
If there is a silver lining for the tandem, it is that they were booked to interrupt the exchange between the Street Profits and RK-Bro Monday night on Raw, inching closer to that three-way dance for the titles. Hopefully, that occurs because the heels have worked too hard to get themselves over, then more than performed up to the moment when it presented itself.
It would be a shame for that momentum to be extinguished by leaving them off the WrestleMania card.
Worse, it would threaten the connection the team has forged with an audience that previously could not have cared less about them. At a time when WWE needs to bolster its roster and embrace as many popular acts as possible, it cannot afford for that to happen.
1. Ricochet
Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn to capture the Intercontinental Championship on the March 4 episode of SmackDown, then successfully defended it against the conspiracy-minded heel the following week in the night's main event.
Unfortunately, that might be the highlight of the high-flyer's Road to WrestleMania.
The One and Only does not have a clear path to WrestleMania and with Zayn busy with Johnny Knoxville, may end up missing out on a spot on the card. That would be supremely disappointing for a guy that shook off a year-plus stuck in irrelevancy, always showing up and showing out but never getting an opportunity at a sustained run.
Now that he has one, and is positioned as the No. 2 babyface on Friday nights, having the opportunity to defend his title at WrestleMania would go a long way in establishing him once and for all.
Maybe he ends up involved in the feud between New Day, Sheamus, Holland and Butch but there is another really cool possibility that WWE could utilize to help get multiple individuals on the card.
The passing of Scott "Razor Ramon" Hall Monday night has shined a light on the epic, historic ladder match he had with Shawn Michaels for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 10. A Scott Hall Memorial Ladder Match for the IC title would get Ricochet on the card, defending against as many opponents as WWE saw fit.
It would allow the title to get the exposure, the champion to bask in the spotlight, and, perhaps most importantly, would afford WWE a way to pay tribute to one of the most influential wrestlers of all time.
If Ricochet does not make the card, it will only fuel speculation from fans who already doubt whether this is a genuine push for the uber-talented competitor or a means to another end.