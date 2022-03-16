NCAA Scores 2022: First Four Day 1 Results, Updated Bracket and Schedule

NCAA Scores 2022: First Four Day 1 Results, Updated Bracket and ScheduleMarch 16, 2022
The first day of action in the men’s NCAA tournament got underway Tuesday with two out of four First Four games.
And the best news is that the results can't even hurt your bracket.
The early matchup featured No. 16 Texas A&M-CC vs. No. 16 Texas Southern in the Midwest region, followed by No. 12 Indiana vs. No. 12 Wyoming in the East region.
By the end of the night, Texas Southern and Indiana emerged victorious in their respective play-in games, locking down their spots in the 64-team field. They will face the Kansas Jayhawks and St. Mary's Gaels, respectively.
The first round of the tournament kicks off on Thursday; before that, the final two games of the First Four will be played on Wednesday. Let’s take a closer look at what went down in the first two games of March Madness.
No. 16 Texas A&M-CC vs. No. 16 Texas Southern
The answer to the trivia question “Which team won the first March Madness game of 2022?” is now known; it’s Texas Southern, which defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Tuesday evening 76-67 (a palindrome!) to secure the No. 16 seed in the Midwest region.
Now, Texas Southern prepares to face Kansas in the round of 64.
The Tigers were buoyed by Bryson Etienne and John Walker III, who combined for 37 points and 11 rebounds.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi'’s Trevian Tennyson tried to lead his team to a comeback in the second half with two three-pointers and a steal, but it wasn’t enough to seal the deal.
Watch the Tigers take on the Jayhawks at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday at 8:57 p.m. ET on TruTV.
No. 12 Indiana vs. No. 12 Wyoming
Later Tuesday night, Indiana and Wyoming faced off for the No. 12 seed in the East region, with the winner advancing to face No. 5 Saint Mary’s.
When all was said and done, Indiana pulled away with a 66-58 win, its first NCAA tournament game since 2016.
The Hoosiers were led by Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scored a whopping 29 points in the victory. According to ESPN Stats & Info, that’s “tied for the most by an Indiana player in his NCAA Tournament debut.” Steve Downing also did it in 1973 against Marquette.
It was a statement win for new coach Mike Woodson, who played for the Hoosiers under Bob Knight from 1976 to ’80.
Indiana will face St. Mary’s on Thursday at 7:20 p.m. ET at the Moda Center in Portland. The game will be broadcast on TBS.
Updated Bracket and Schedule
First Four action continues on Wednesday with matchups between Bryant and Wright State for the available remaining No. 16 seed in the South region and Notre Dame and Rutgers for the No. 11 seed that's up for grabs in the West region.
The winners of those games will go on to face No. 1 Arizona and No. 6 Alabama, respectively.
The schedule for Wednesday’s First Four games is below:
First Four: Wednesday, March 16
No. 16 Bryant vs. No. 16 Wright State
Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
TV: truTV
Live Stream: Sling TV
No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Rutgers
Time: 9:10 p.m. ET
TV: truTV
Live Stream: Sling TV
The rest of the tournament will follow the below schedule:
2022 NCAA Tournament Dates
March 17-18: First round
March 19-20: Second round
March 24-25: Sweet 16
March 26-27: Elite Eight
April 2: Final Four (Caesars Superdome, New Orleans)
April 4: Championship (Caesars Superdome, New Orleans)
The updated bracket can be found here.