NCAA Scores 2022: First Four Day 1 Results, Updated Bracket and Schedule

The first day of action in the men’s NCAA tournament got underway Tuesday with two out of four First Four games.

And the best news is that the results can't even hurt your bracket.

The early matchup featured No. 16 Texas A&M-CC vs. No. 16 Texas Southern in the Midwest region, followed by No. 12 Indiana vs. No. 12 Wyoming in the East region.

By the end of the night, Texas Southern and Indiana emerged victorious in their respective play-in games, locking down their spots in the 64-team field. They will face the Kansas Jayhawks and St. Mary's Gaels, respectively.

The first round of the tournament kicks off on Thursday; before that, the final two games of the First Four will be played on Wednesday. Let’s take a closer look at what went down in the first two games of March Madness.