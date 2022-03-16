WWE WrestleMania 38 Rumors: Latest Reports on Potential Card, Top Superstars

1 of 3

Despite not yet appearing in WWE following his departure from All Elite Wrestling, Cody Rhodes is slated to square off with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, per Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

That report backed up Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, who heard from "at least one EVP in All Elite Wrestling" who is under the assumption that Rhodes is facing Rollins in Dallas on either April 2 or 3.

Though the former TNT champion did not appear on Monday's Raw from Jacksonville, the show went off the air with the commentary team making two obvious references to the second-generation wrestler. First, there was a comment about Rollins' dreams being "dashed," a tip of the hat to Cody's Dashing character from a decade ago.

The second? Corey Graves uttered "nightmare," in reference to Rhodes' American Nightmare nickname.

None of that is by accident. WWE would not allow its personnel to go on television and even hint at the possibility Rhodes might be coming in if he were not already factored into creative plans. There have been a lot of reports regarding the situation, with no one able to definitively say what Rhodes is doing one way or the other.

That the company continues to hint at it and two trusted insiders report that Rhodes is booked to face Rollins on the Grandest Stage of Them All suggests the deal is as close to done as it can be without the former AEW EVP actually appearing on WWE TV.