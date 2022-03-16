NCAA Men's Tournament 2022: Winners and Losers of First Four

0 of 5

The 2022 men's NCAA tournament is underway.

In the first game, Texas Southern played its way into a matchup with a No. 1 seed for the second year in a row. The Tigers beat Mount St. Mary's in a First Four game to kick off the 2021 tournament, and a 76-67 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday advanced them to a matchup with Kansas on Thursday.

The Big Ten saw its first of nine tournament teams in action in the nightcap, with Indiana squeaking out a 66-58 win over Wyoming behind a terrific game from Trayce Jackson-Davis. The Hoosiers now advance to face No. 5 seed Saint Mary's.

Two more play-in games await Wednesday, with Bryant vs. Wright State in the No. 16 seed matchup followed by Notre Dame vs. Rutgers in a clash of No. 11 seeds.

For now, let's highlight a few winners and losers of the first day of the 2022 tournament.