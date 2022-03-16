NCAA Men's Tournament 2022: Winners and Losers of First Four

NCAA Men's Tournament 2022: Winners and Losers of First FourMarch 16, 2022
The 2022 men's NCAA tournament is underway.
In the first game, Texas Southern played its way into a matchup with a No. 1 seed for the second year in a row. The Tigers beat Mount St. Mary's in a First Four game to kick off the 2021 tournament, and a 76-67 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday advanced them to a matchup with Kansas on Thursday.
The Big Ten saw its first of nine tournament teams in action in the nightcap, with Indiana squeaking out a 66-58 win over Wyoming behind a terrific game from Trayce Jackson-Davis. The Hoosiers now advance to face No. 5 seed Saint Mary's.
Two more play-in games await Wednesday, with Bryant vs. Wright State in the No. 16 seed matchup followed by Notre Dame vs. Rutgers in a clash of No. 11 seeds.
For now, let's highlight a few winners and losers of the first day of the 2022 tournament.
Loser: The Worst Jerseys in NCAA Tournament History?
Don't sleep on the Corpus Christi skyline.
That's apparently the message the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders squad hoped to get across with one of the gaudiest uniforms we've ever seen during March Madness.
From the giant cityscape visual across the chest to the inability to decide between blue and green as the secondary color on their black uniforms, these jerseys won't soon be forgotten, even if the Southland Conference tournament winners were handed an early exit from the NCAA tournament.
In all seriousness, props to the Islanders for earning a spot in the NCAA tournament field a year after posting a 5-19 record. Their 18-win improvement from last year tied Iowa State for the largest turnaround in the nation.
They kept things close against a Texas Southern team that beat Florida earlier this year and gave Twitter something to talk about in the process. What more can you ask from a No. 16 seed in a play-in game?
Winner: Bench Scoring in the Texas Southern vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Game
It was no surprise the reserves played a major role in the outcome of the matchup between Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Those two teams led the 68-team field in bench scoring heading into their matchup. The Islanders ranked 15th in the nation with 28.3 points per game off the bench, while the Tigers were right behind them with 28.2 points per contest.
Both teams got standout individual performances outside of their starting lineups.
Bryson Etienne (21 points, 9-of-9 FT), John Walker III (16 points, 6-of-7 FT) and PJ Henry (14 points, 10-of-13 FT) accounted for 67.1 percent of the Tigers' scoring, and the bench finished with 55 points.
On the other side, Trevian Tennyson (18 points) led Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, and he accounted for eight points during a 14-4 run that put the Islanders up 57-53 with 7:53 remaining in the second half.
Up next for Texas Southern: a stacked Kansas team that will require more than another spectacular showing from the bench to upset.
Winner: A Breakout Game from Jordan Geronimo
Sophomore Jordan Geronimo entered Tuesday's game averaging just 3.9 points per game while playing 12.2 minutes per contest and saw single-digit minutes in five of the Indiana Hoosiers' last nine games.
To say he was an unlikely X-factor would be an understatement.
The 6'6" forward took a season-high 11 shots, connecting on seven of them en route to tallying a season-high 15 points to go along with seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 19 minutes.
Along the way, he showed off a diverse skill set, scoring on a put-back dunk and then burying his eighth three-pointer of the season a few possessions later. A 4-star recruit who chose Indiana from a long list of 26 offers, he has the upside to be a significant contributor.
The Hoosiers have gotten solid secondary scoring from Xavier Johnson (12.3 PPG) and Race Thompson (11.5 PPG) behind star Trayce Jackson-Davis for much of the season, and finding another offensive threat could be the catalyst for a March Madness run.
Loser: A Season-High in Turnovers for Wyoming
It's hard to win a game when you turn the ball over 19 times.
That was not a glaring issue for Wyoming during the regular season, as it averaged 11.1 turnovers per game during the regular season, good for a top-50 ranking in terms of taking care of the basketball.
However, it was the story of the night on Tuesday.
Leading scorers Hunter Maldonado (10 turnovers) and Graham Ike (five turnovers) were the biggest offenders, and the fact that Indiana only had three steals speaks to the sheer volume of careless giveaways that proved to be too much to overcome.
The Cowboys had a great season, tallying four Quad 1 wins while going 25-8 and appearing in the AP poll for the first time since 2015. In the end, a Hoosiers squad that entered the day No. 21 in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency was simply the better team.
Winner: A Star Performance from Trayce Jackson-Davis
It's always nice to have a star to lean on when the pressure ratchets up during March Madness, and Indiana definitely has that in junior Trayce Jackson-Davis.
The team's leading scorer (18.1 PPG) and rebounder (8.2 RPG) entered the tournament with second-team All-Big Ten honors after making the somewhat surprising decision to return to campus for another year. He turned in one of his best performances of the season in his NCAA tournament debut.
The 6'9" forward scored a game-high 29 points on an efficient 10-of-16 from the floor and 9-of-11 from the free-throw line, and he also grabbed nine rebounds and blocked a shot.
On the defensive end, he was tasked with slowing down Wyoming's leading scorer Graham Ike (19.6 PPG), and he held him below his season average on a 7-of-14 shooting night.
With a 43-point game against Marshall back in November and three other 30-point games on his resume, Jackson-Davis is capable of carrying the Hoosiers, and they'll be looking for more of the same on Thursday against a good Saint Mary's team.
All stats courtesy of Sports Reference.