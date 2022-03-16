NCAA Tournament Bracket 2022: Predictions for Biggest Upsets of 1st Round

0 of 3

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

Since the NCAA men's basketball tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, there's only been one time when a No. 16 seed upset a No. 1 seed. That came in the opening round of the 2018 tourney, when UMBC pulled off a shocking victory over Virginia, handily defeating the Cavaliers 74-54.

Could a No. 16 seed upset a No. 1 seed for only the second time in 2022? It's unlikely to happen, as Gonzaga, Arizona, Baylor and Kansas are all strong teams that should avoid being knocked off when March Madness begins later this week.

However, there could be some big surprises in the first round, and it's quite possible that multiple double-digit seeds will score upset wins and move on to the second round.

The full bracket for this year's tournament can be found at NCAA.com. Here's a closer look at some first-round matchups that could result in upsets.