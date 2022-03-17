Projecting Warriors' 2022 NBA Playoff Ceiling

0 of 3

Noah Graham/Getty Images

One game.

That's all Draymond Green needed to see from himself to conclude that now that he is back on the floor, the Golden State Warriors are the NBA's team to beat again.

"Whether we're the No. 2 seed or No. 3 seed, we're going to win a championship," Green said on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Is Green right? Now that the Warriors have him, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the hardwood again, can this trio still win a title?

In a word—absolutely. For Golden State to realize that potential, though, the championship recipe must include the following three ingredients.