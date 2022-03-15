March Madness 2022 Predictions: Best Upset Picks for Every Men's Region

0 of 8

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

It's all fun and games until you're sitting in a pile of bracket confetti.

Why did you pick teams based on uniform color? Sometimes one must ask oneself these questions. But it doesn't have to be this way. Upset picking is one of the best parts of the Big Dance; it's even better with a side of basketball IQ.

Here we bring you the top upset picks in the field of 68. We're thinking big here, so only No. 11 seeds or lower need apply. They're listed in no particular order.

Since these are educated guesses, all eight are absolutely guaranteed to hit. Right? Even if not, they'll add a bit of spice to your picks and maybe a bit of prescience if we're all lucky.

Odds of winning courtesy of BPI. Unless otherwise noted, stats and rankings are courtesy of Sports Reference and KenPom.