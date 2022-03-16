Men's NCAA Tournament 2022: 6 Potential Matchups We'd Love to See

0 of 6

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Filling out a bracket is typically the most enjoyable part of March Madness. But as the clicks are finished or ink is dried, we start dreaming up interesting clashes in the men's NCAA tournament.

What if Duke plays Michigan State in a battle of legendary coaches? What if Murray State gets a shot at Kentucky?

Mathematically, the odds of a perfect bracket are 1 in 9.2 quadrillion—which is 9, 2 and 17 zeroes, for the record. So, look, there's any absurdly high number of possible matchups, even if you exclude the unlikelihood of a No. 16 seed advancing. And we're narrowing that gargantuan total to a mere six.

The choices are subjective but consider both on- and off-court storylines, team strengths and playing styles.