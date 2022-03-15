NCAA Men's Tournament 2022: Buying or Selling for Top Contenders

0 of 10

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Now that the 2022 NCAA men's tournament bracket is set, it's time to start digging into this year's top contenders for the national championship.

An underdog could always emerge from the field, and plenty of words will be dedicated to Cinderella picks and teams on upset alert in the days to come. But for now, we're focused on the 10 best teams in this year's tournament, based on the full 68-team seed list released by the selection committee following the bracket announcement.

Each team's strengths and weaknesses, current momentum based on recent performance and path through the bracket were taken into account before an ultimate determination of buy or sell was made on its chances of winning it all this year.

Let's dive right in.