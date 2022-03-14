WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 14

1 of 1

WWE showed a graphic paying tribute to Scott Hall before we got to Owens coming out to start the show. He started by saying "Hey, yo." as an homage to The Bad Guy before he talked about Austin coming on his talk show at WrestleMania.

Up until the start of Raw, the closest thing we had to an update on Hall's condition was Sean Waltman confirming a tweet from Dave Meltzer that said Hall was still alive after being taken off life support. Starting the show with a graphic that confirmed Hall's passing made it hard to get into the stuff Owens was going.

KO did his best to get the crowd to react, but it seems like everyone in the arena might have seen the graphic at the same time as everyone watching at home, so a lot of people were probably checking their phones for updates and talking to each other instead of paying attention to what KO had to say.

Just minutes after the start of Raw, Waltman confirmed the sad news on Twitter. WWE might not have had time to put together a tribute video, but we can expect something tomorrow during NXT and every other WWE show this week.

Credit to Owens for doing his best to get a reaction from the crowd, but the news about Hall took the wind out of this segment. It feels unfair to grade this based on how things played out. Rest in peace, Bad Guy.