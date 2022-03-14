Christian McCaffrey Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Panthers' Plans and MoreMarch 14, 2022
Christian McCaffrey Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Panthers' Plans and More
Only a couple of years ago, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was considered one of the best overall offensive players in the NFL. A first-team All-Pro in 2019, McCaffrey finished that season with 1,387 rushing yards, 1,005 receiving yards and 19 combined touchdowns.
However, injuries have limited McCaffrey to only 10 games over the last two seasons, and the Panthers may look to move on from the remainder of his four-year, $64 million contract.
Free agency is going to be the focus of the NFL world in the coming day, as the market officially opens on March 16 with the "legal tampering period" beginning at noon ET on Monday.
However, trades—including those of Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz and Amari Cooper—have already impacted the market. Could McCaffrey be the next big name on the move in 2022? Let's dive into some of the latest buzz and examine some potential landing spots for the 25-year-old.
Panthers Interested in Deshaun Watson, Could Keep McCaffrey
The trade for quarterback Sam Darnold hasn't panned out as hoped for the Panthers, and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson appears to now be on the team's radar.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the interest in Watson could keep McCaffrey in Carolina for the coming season:
"I'm told they are at least confident in their chances, with good young players on defense and playmakers on offense. There's trade buzz surrounding running back Christian McCaffrey, but I'm told the Panthers would be even more inclined to keep CMC around with Watson in the fold, to maximize his ability to win."
McCaffrey's presence would, presumably, at least help make Carolina an attractive destination for Watson.
Watson didn't play in 2021, as he faced 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints from women who have accused him of sexual assault or misconduct. However, his legal case was resolved last week.
Buffalo Bills Viewed as Landing Spot for McCaffrey
If the Panthers look to move McCaffrey, the Buffalo Bills might be a landing spot for him. Buffalo has a franchise quarterback in Josh Allen but lacks a top-tier rushing attack to go with him.
Buffalo ranked sixth in rushing last season but got 762 rushing yards from Allen himself.
According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, others around the league believe that Buffalo will be active in the coming days and could target McCaffrey:
" Rival GMs would not be surprised if they came away with Christian McCaffrey as well. They can almost taste that Lombardi-tinged champaign, they fully grasp the gauntlet they are up against in the AFC, and I wouldn't discount their ability to make a splash or two," La Canfora wrote.
McCaffrey would indeed be an interesting addition to Buffalo, though the Bills would have to be confident in his ability to stay healthy throughout the 2022 campaign.
Other Potential Suitors
While Buffalo would be a logical landing spot for McCaffrey, the Bills are far from the only team that could be interested.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers—should they free up the necessary cap space—could be a team to watch now that quarterback Tom Brady has announced his plans to play in 2022.
The Miami Dolphins are another logical suitor, as they are armed with the second-most cap space in the NFL and have a significant need for a workhorse running back.
While the Denver Broncos have a budding star in Javonte Williams, they could theoretically look to pair McCaffrey with him and new quarterback Russell Wilson now that Melvin Gordon III is headed to free agency.
The San Francisco 49ers could also be a suitor. San Francisco has a strong starter in Elijah Mitchell but is set to lose both Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. in free agency. The Arizona Cardinals would also be a logical landing spot with both Chase Edmonds and James Conner headed to free agency.
If the Panthers are eager to move McCaffrey, they might not find an overwhelming market, but they should find interested teams aplenty.