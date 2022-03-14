Christian McCaffrey Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Panthers' Plans and More

0 of 3

Only a couple of years ago, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was considered one of the best overall offensive players in the NFL. A first-team All-Pro in 2019, McCaffrey finished that season with 1,387 rushing yards, 1,005 receiving yards and 19 combined touchdowns.

However, injuries have limited McCaffrey to only 10 games over the last two seasons, and the Panthers may look to move on from the remainder of his four-year, $64 million contract.

Free agency is going to be the focus of the NFL world in the coming day, as the market officially opens on March 16 with the "legal tampering period" beginning at noon ET on Monday.

However, trades—including those of Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz and Amari Cooper—have already impacted the market. Could McCaffrey be the next big name on the move in 2022? Let's dive into some of the latest buzz and examine some potential landing spots for the 25-year-old.