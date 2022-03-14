Saquon Barkley Trade Rumors: Latest on Giants RB's Future and Potential Suitors

0 of 3

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The start of the 2022 NFL year is nearly here. The new league year (along with free agency) will begin on March 16. However, teams can begin contacting and negotiating with players at noon ET on Monday, March 14.

While free agency will largely dominate the headlines over the next several days, trades will also be part of the action. We've already seen several trades—including those of Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz and Amari Cooper—impact the NFL landscape.

Might a trade of New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley be next? Barkley has been hampered by injuries over the last couple of seasons but showcased his Pro Bowl potential as a rookie in 2018. New York needs to completely overhaul a roster that hasn't been over .500 in the last five years, and dealing Barkley just might help the franchise do that.

Here, we'll dive into the latest buzz surrounding Barkley and dive into some potential landing spots should he wind up on the move in 2022.