NCAA Men's Bracket 2022: Complete Guide to South Region

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

One of the most decorated players in college basketball, Kofi Cockburn is appointment television whenever he steps on the court.

After making First Team All-Big Ten and Second Team All-American as a sophomore, it seemed like there was nothing else for Cockburn to achieve when he decided to return for another go-round. And sure, in some ways, he backslid a bit, scoring less efficiently and turning the ball over at a slightly higher rate. But the big man has set high expectations for himself, and when you just look at his season objectively, it was remarkable yet again— he’s the only player in the sport to average 20 points and 10 rebounds per game this year.

And with a juicy first-round opponent in Kansas transfer Silvio de Sousa and Chattanooga, Cockburn might be in for a battle much earlier in the tournament than Illinois expects.

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

It might seem a little counterintuitive to include Hunter Dickinson from 11th-seeded Michigan at the expense of, say, Villanova’s Collin Gillespie, who’s likely to advance further in the tournament. But Dickinson’s just as good, and his team bowing out in the first weekend only increases your imperative to watch him before you can’t anymore.

Because Michigan had a rocky season, Dickinson was not in the spotlight nearly as much as he was last year, when he was a consensus All-American and won numerous accolades as a freshman. But on an individual basis, he improved, assuming more responsibility as a passer, attempting threes more regularly and cutting back on both turnovers and fouls.

Prepare for the 7’1” sophomore to have a field day against a very small Colorado State frontcourt.

Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

Of course we weren’t going to leave off the best player on the No. 1 seed.

Despite a mild level of NBA interest, Mathurin returned to Arizona for his sophomore season and proceeded to set the country ablaze, averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game on 46.0 percent shooting overall. He’s solidified himself as a future lottery pick who can score at all three levels and defend multiple positions while captaining a well-balanced team with title aspirations.

If all goes well for the Wildcats, you’ll be hearing his name a lot over the next month.

Jordan “Jelly” Walker, UAB

Here’s your underdog player to watch, for next weekend and hopefully beyond.

Nicknamed “Jelly” based on his association with the New York City-based Jellyfam AAU collective, Walker is one of the best players to emerge from that scene in several years and embodies all that’s fun about its unique energy. Despite clocking in at just 5 '11 `` and 170 pounds, the junior commands the opposing team’s attention from the moment he steps on the court, shaking defenders with fancy dribbling combinations, draining jumpers with lethal efficiency (40.6% from three this year) and finding teammates with brilliant dimes.

He’s the captain of UAB’s high-flying offense and will likely be the first person mentioned if the Blazers manage to knock off Houston on Friday.