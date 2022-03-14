Top Takeaways from Luka Doncic, Mavs vs. Jayson Tatum, Celtics

1 of 2

Fourth-year swingman Dorian Finney-Smith is known for his stellar defensive ability on the wing. But it's his offense that has been a key to the Mavs' success this season, and that was very apparent on Sunday.

Dallas struggled to get into a rhythm in the first half, shooting just 35.7 percent from the field. Finney-Smith was quiet with just one point in the first two quarters. Despite the slow start, his confidence wasn't affected in the second half.

Finney-Smith came out firing in the third quarter, scoring 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting. His corner three-pointers helped open things up for the rest of the Mavs to cut into the deficit. Finney-Smith finished with 19 points as Dallas was able to complete the comeback.

The 28-year-old is averaging just 10.6 points, which is a career high, but don't sleep on his offensive impact. Dallas has lost the last four games that Finney-Smith has scored under 10 points. Comparatively, the Mavericks have won 12 consecutive games in which he scores in double figures. The last time the team lost when Finney-Smith had 10-plus points was on Jan. 30.

The Mavericks signed Finney-Smith to a four-year, $52 million extension in February, refusing to let him hit free agency this offseason. A performance like he had on Sunday is a clear reason why Dallas chose to lock him up before he hit the open market.

Finney-Smith is emerging into a consistent two-way player who can affect the game on both ends of the floor. If he continues to play confidently on offense, it would give Dallas an under-the-radar weapon who can support Doncic in the playoffs.