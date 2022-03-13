NCAA Bracket 2022: Complete Guide to West Region

0 of 9

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The West Region of the 2022 men's NCAA tournament is headlined by No. 1 Gonzaga, which is a No. 1 seed for the fifth time in 10 years, including three straight NCAA tournaments.

The Bulldogs will need to navigate No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Texas Tech, No. 4 Arkansas and a host of upset-minded lower seeds if they hope to reach the Final Four.

For NBA fans, Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren and Duke freshman Paolo Banchero will be must-see TV. They're both presumptive lottery picks in the 2022 draft following terrific seasons in which they played pivotal roles in the success of their teams.

Before the tournament gets underway, here's a full breakdown of the West Region.