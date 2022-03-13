NCAA Men's Bracket 2022: Complete Guide to East Region

0 of 9

Ray Carlin/Associated Press

For 17 teams in the 2022 men's NCAA tournament, the road to the Final Four runs through Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

And more specifically, the reigning-champion Baylor Bears.

Baylor has claimed the No. 1 seed in the East Region after posting a 26-6 record. It's also the second straight year the Bears—who claimed a share of the Big 12 regular-season crown with Kansas—have stood atop one quadrant of the bracket.

Other top-seeded teams in the East are the No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats, No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers and No. 4 UCLA Bruins.

Ahead, B/R has piece together a comprehensive preview with a first-round schedule, must-see matchups, top players, potential Cinderella team and predicted results for the East Region.