5 Things That Make WWE 2K22 the Best Wrestling Video Game in Years

Credit: WWE.com

WWE had a lot riding on the latest installment of its 2K video game series following its disastrous predecessor, and WWE 2K22 has delivered.

The game was met mostly with rave reviews up its widespread release on Friday. It had been two-and-a-half years since the release of WWE 2K20, which was widely regarded by the gaming community to be among the worst WWE video games of all time.

The wait for WWE 2K22 was long but worth it for hardcore and casual gamers and fans alike. While far from perfect, it's easily the most playable game WWE has put out in several years thanks to its many new features and revamped gameplay.

As someone who has owned every WWE-licensed video game since the SmackDown vs. Raw days, it's been a blast to do a deep dive into everything WWE 2K22 has to offer, from the entertaining, Rey Mysterio-centric Showcase mode to the return of general manager mode in the form of MyGM.

My sole goal with the WWE 2K series has always been to have fun, and this game excels in that area. For all of its flaws, it's still a strong effort and offers an immersive experience that can be enjoyed over and over again.

Let's look at the five ways WWE 2K22 indeed hits different.