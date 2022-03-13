March Madness 2022: Predicting Favorites, Sleepers and Latest Bubble Teams

0 of 3

John Locher/Associated Press

The Gonzaga Bulldogs enter the NCAA men's basketball tournament looking to achieve a feat that has not been accomplished since 2011.

Gonzaga is trying to make a repeat appearance in the NCAA tournament championship game one year after falling to the Baylor Bears.

Mark Few's team should be the No. 1 overall seed when the bracket is revealed on Selection Sunday.

Gonzaga and the Arizona Wildcats are attempting to become the first west coast school to win the Big Dance since Arizona cut down the nets in 1997.

Arizona is expected to be the No. 2 overall seed after it wrapped up the Pac-12 tournament title on Saturday night.

Gonzaga and Arizona will try to replicate the path of the favorites last season. Gonzaga and Baylor were the two best teams and landed in the title game.

However, there are plenty of sleeper teams locked into the field of 68 that could get hot over the next few weeks and make a run to the title game.

The entire field is not locked in yet. There is some bubble drama coming from the SEC tournament final on Sunday, and there could be a bid stolen from the Richmond Spiders in the Atlantic 10 tournament final.