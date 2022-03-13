Buccaneers' Last-Minute Guide to 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 1 roster could look much different in 2022 than it did in 2021.

The obvious new part of the roster will be the quarterback who takes over for Tom Brady, but a handful of other key players from the Super Bowl-winning squad could depart.

Tampa Bay's most important decision comes on the offensive line. Ryan Jensen and Alex Cappa are free agents, and their returns are more important after Ali Marpet announced his retirement.

Bruce Arians and his staff likely will not find its next quarterback in the current free-agent market. Jameis Winston already played for this coaching staff and was let go, and Teddy Bridgewater will not meet the high standard that Brady set.

The Bucs may be better off trusting Kyle Trask, trading for Jimmy Garoppolo, or landing a quarterback prospect in the 2022 NFL draft.

The supporting cast around the new quarterback needs to be figured out in the coming weeks. Chris Godwin is back on the franchise tag, but there may be new faces at running back and tight end.

Tampa Bay's biggest defensive decision comes in the secondary. Carlton Davis was a candidate to be franchise tagged, but now he is one of the top defensive free agents.

The Bucs should try to bring back Davis and Jordan Whitehead in order to provide enough support for the neq quarterback from the other side of the ball.