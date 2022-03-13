Cowboys' Last-Minute Guide to 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The legal tampering period hasn't started, yet 2022 NFL free agency is already shaping up to be memorable for the Dallas Cowboys.

President Jerry Jones and Co. have already made some tough decisions, and they will continue to be in the spotlight as the Cowboys are faced with the task of balancing their budget and building a championship-caliber team.

They already made waves by signing tight end Dalton Schultz to the franchise tag and trading away Amari Cooper. With a massive free-agent class and limited financial flexibility, the Cowboys are going to be performing quite the high-wire act when it comes to improving their roster through free agency this season.

Still, there will likely be some talent brought in that is going to play an important role. After all, Dallas' initial free-agent class included 24 players.

With the legal tampering period set to start Monday, here's a quick look at where the Cowboys stand, their own free agents and their needs and prospective targets.