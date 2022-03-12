Big Ten Tournament 2022: Semifinals Scores, Championship Bracket and Schedule

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Purdue Boilermakers will meet for the first time in the Big Ten tournament final.

The two programs secured their spots in Sunday's final with victories in Saturday's semifinal games in Indianapolis.

Iowa ended the Indiana Hoosiers' Cinderella run by way of a three-point shot off the bank from Jordan Bohannon.

Purdue pulled away in the second semifinal from the Michigan State Spartans to advance to its third Big Ten tournament final since 2016.

Big Ten Tournament Semifinal Scores

No. 5 Iowa 80, No. 9 Indiana 77

No. 3 Purdue 75, No. 7 Michigan State 70

Big Ten Tournament Final Info

Date: Sunday, March 13

Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: CBSSports.com and CBS Sports app

Preview

Iowa and Purdue met twice earlier in the regular season.

The Boilermakers won both meetings that took place before February 1. They took the first meeting in Iowa City on December 3 by seven points. Purdue took the second meeting at home by 10 points on January 27.

Since the second loss, Iowa produced an 11-3 record. The losses were in double overtime to Penn State and at the hands of Michigan and Illinois.

Most of Iowa's success has been on the offensive end of the court. The Hawkeyes put up at least 80 points in seven of their last eight games.

Keegan Murray has been Iowa's star for most of the season, especially in Indianapolis. He eclipsed the 25-point mark in each of the three contests.

Murray put up 32 points in Saturday's win over Indiana and he was accompanied by two other double-digit scorers.

Purdue has a star in its own right in Jaden Ivey, who led the team with 22 points in the semifinal win over Michigan State. Ivey scored 34 points in the two meetings with the Hawkeyes.

The Boilermakers usually have a nice inside-outside combination between Ivey and Zach Edey, but the big man only scored six points in each of the contests against Iowa.

Edey got some support from off the bench from Trevion Williams in the second meeting with 13 points.

Purdue can flex its strengths down low if Edey and Williams are both playing well in the paint.

Iowa's key will be containing the play down low. The Hawkeyes could go toe-to-toe with the Boilermakers if the game turns into a battle between Murray and Ivey.

Iowa is going after its third Big Ten tournament title in program history. The Hawkeyes last won the event in 2006.

Purdue's only Big Ten tournament win came back in 2009, when Robbie Hummel was named Most Valuable Player with a win over the Ohio State Buckeyes.