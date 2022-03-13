49ers' Last-Minute Guide to 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

While the San Francisco 49ers were again heavily impacted by injuries in 2021, they returned to the form they showcased in 2019, making a deep playoff run that ended in the NFC Championship Game.

Many of San Francisco's key contributors—like Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel—will be back, as will head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. However, the 49ers are poised to turn the page from Jimmy Garoppolo to Trey Lance at quarterback.

There's plenty to build upon this offseason, and the 49ers are not eying a significant overhaul. However, there's work to be done in the coming days, as free agency officially kicks off on March 16. Teams can begin contacting and negotiating with players at noon ET on Monday.

Here, you'll find a quick refresher on the 49ers' biggest needs, most notable free agents, potential targets and cap situation.