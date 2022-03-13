49ers' Last-Minute Guide to 2022 NFL Free AgencyMarch 13, 2022
49ers' Last-Minute Guide to 2022 NFL Free Agency
While the San Francisco 49ers were again heavily impacted by injuries in 2021, they returned to the form they showcased in 2019, making a deep playoff run that ended in the NFC Championship Game.
Many of San Francisco's key contributors—like Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel—will be back, as will head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. However, the 49ers are poised to turn the page from Jimmy Garoppolo to Trey Lance at quarterback.
There's plenty to build upon this offseason, and the 49ers are not eying a significant overhaul. However, there's work to be done in the coming days, as free agency officially kicks off on March 16. Teams can begin contacting and negotiating with players at noon ET on Monday.
Here, you'll find a quick refresher on the 49ers' biggest needs, most notable free agents, potential targets and cap situation.
Overview
Projected Cap Space: -$7.9 million
The 49ers are currently eying a cap deficit of nearly $8 million. This is part of the reason why Garoppolo is almost certainly gone.
Garoppolo will carry a 2022 cap hit of $27 million. However, he has only $1.4 million in dead money remaining on his deal. Releasing or trading Garoppolo will immediately put San Francisco below the cap and give the team roughly $17.7 million in breathing room.
The Indianapolis Colts are among the teams reportedly interested in dealing for Garoppolo.
"The speculation that Jimmy Garoppolo ends up in Indianapolis has a real chance," former NFL executive Joe Banner told the Rich Eisen Show (h/t Nat Newell of the Indianapolis Star) "There will be a few bidders on this."
When and if the 49ers move on the Garoppolo front, they'll be better equipped to re-sign players and fill needs through free agency.
Notable Free Agents
- G Laken Tomlinson
- CB Jason Verrett
- RB Raheem Mostert
- CB K'Waun Williams
- S Jaquiski Tartt
- CB Josh Norman
- RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
- DE Arden Key
Left guard Laken Tomlinson is this year's marquee free agent for San Francisco. While not as much of a high-profile player as last year's top UFA, Trent Williams, Tomlinson is going to command attention on the open market.
Tomlinson is fresh off his first Pro Bowl campaign and a strong season in San Francisco's run-oriented offense. He was responsible for only five penalties and two sacks allowed, according to Pro Football Focus.
Whether or not the 49ers bring back the 30-year-old will hinge heavily on their final cap situation and what sort of market Tomlinson receives.
Defensive end Arden Key is another player who could price himself out of San Francisco. Key had a breakout season in his first with the 49ers, finishing with 6.5 sacks and 19 quarterback pressures.
The 49ers are poised to potentially lose several members of their secondary, including Jaquiski Tartt, Josh Norman, K'Waun Williams and Jason Verrett—who missed most of the 2021 season with a torn ACL. It would make sense to retain one or two pass defenders, but the 49ers may also look to reload their secondary in April's draft.
Running backs Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert are also slated to hit the market, though either or both could be retained for depth purposes.
Biggest Needs and Potential Targets
Cornerback
Due largely to injuries, the cornerback position was a bit of a revolving door in 2021. The 49ers should look to avoid this in 2022, and with so many defensive backs hitting the market, they'll need to reload at cornerback anyway.
One veteran option who would make a ton of sense is Las Vegas Raiders corner Casey Hayward Jr. He's been extremely durable, missing just two games since the start of the 2014 season. At 32 years old, Hayward could be the perfect short-term budget option for San Francisco.
J.C. Jackson headlines the cornerback player pool but is likely outside of San Francisco's price range. Other notable corners heading to market include Carlton Davis, Stephon Gilmore, Steven Nelson and Charvarius Ward.
Offensive Line
If Tomlinson doesn't re-sign, guard becomes an immediate need for the 49ers. Even if he does, it never hurts to have depth along the front. This will be especially important if the still-developing Lance becomes the new full-time starter (which is likely).
Several quality guards are expected to be available, including Williams' former teammate with the Washington Commanders, Brandon Scherff. Injuries have always been a bit of a concern with Scherff, who hasn't played a full season since 2016. However, he's a five-time Pro Bowler and among the game's best interior linemen when healthy.
Other line options include guards Alex Cappa, James Daniels and Connor Williams. The priority, though, should be bringing back Tomlinson.
Edge-Rusher
The 49ers have a top-tier sack artist in Nick Bosa. However, Key is headed to market, and San Francisco hasn't gotten its return on investment from Dee Ford, who has played just seven games and logged three sacks over the past two seasons.
Even if the 49ers re-sign Key, finding more rotational pass-rushers should be part of the offseason game plan. An older, short-term option like Melvin Ingram III could fit into San Francisco's cap plans perfectly.
If San Francisco can create the cap space, though, top options like Jadeveon Clowney, Emmanuel Ogbah and Chandler Jones could also be on the team's radar. Landing an elite pass-rusher prospect in the draft is unlikely, as San Francisco traded its first-round pick as part of the package to acquire Lance last offseason.
Contract information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.