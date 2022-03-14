Bracketology 2022: Best Tips for Filling Out Your 2022 Men's Bracket

0 of 7

Associated Press

For four days on the American sports calendar, hope truly springs eternal. Between the end of Selection Sunday and the first full day of action Thursday, millions of pristine brackets await their chance to show the world (or at least some coworkers) what true basketball insight, nay, prescience, really looks like.

But there are all kinds of things to consider when filling out your bracket. And it's more than the effective field-goal percentage of TCU. There are some larger historical and strategic notions that every March Madness warrior should be aware of.

With COVID-19 finally beginning (knock wood) to fade, this season's tournament will hopefully be relatively free of disruption on that front. That return to normalcy will in and of itself be a novelty.

Here are some tips and tricks you can employ to get a leg up on your fellow bracketeers.

The tournament kicks off Tuesday with First Four play-in games. A full schedule is available here.