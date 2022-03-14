10 Predictions for WWE WrestleMania 2022 and Updated Match Card

11 of 11

In 2020, Drew McIntyre captured the WWE Championship by defeating Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36 and celebrated his monumental, career-changing win with no one. Not a single fan, family member or friend.

Instead, he stood tall as the most surreal WrestleMania event in history came to an end, wrapping up inside an empty WWE Performance Center as the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the world. A year later, he entered Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, as the challenger for the same title, this time squaring off with Bobby Lashley.

What should have been the win that made up for the disappointing nature of his first title victory was, instead, a loss as he passed out while trapped in the Hurt Lock.

This year, McIntyre will have the chance at redemption when he battles Happy Corbin in singles competition. Their match is one that feels very much like a foregone conclusion. McIntyre is the lead babyface on SmackDown and the guy who will step up to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship next.

He will bulldoze Corbin in what will be a tough, physical match that sees him emerge as a conquering hero on wrestling's most prestigious night.

And rightfully so.

The Scottish Warrior has earned this opportunity to bask in the adulation of 100,000 screaming fans in Dallas. Hopefully it is the start of his climb back to the top of the WWE mountain.