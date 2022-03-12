March Madness 2022: Latest Bracketology and NET Rankings Before Selection Sunday

0 of 3

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Conference championship week has already produced plenty of thrilling moments, and things are only going to get more exciting with March Madness next week. However, before the 68-team field for the NCAA tournament is announced on Sunday, there are still some big games to play.

Several major conference tourneys will be wrapping up Saturday and Sunday, and the outcomes could impact the NCAA tourney bracket. The winners will receive automatic bids to March Madness. If their resumes weren't going to be strong enough to warrant an at-large bid, it could bump some bubble teams out of the field.

During the leadup to March Madness, top college basketball experts track everything that is happening and provide bracketology updates. ESPN's Joe Lunardi was among those who quickly updated his projections after Friday's action. And it's also important to keep an eye on the NCAA's NET rankings, which have replaced RPI in recent years in helping the selection committee determine the field.

There will be plenty more updates over the next two days, so college basketball fans will want to follow the projections and rankings, as surprise results could force major changes to the bracket.

As Selection Sunday gets closer, here's a look at some of the latest bracket storylines.