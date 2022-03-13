NCAA Tournament Predictions 2022: Men's Sleeper Teams That Could Make Deep Runs

0 of 7

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

It's a tough needle to thread. You want to find that perfect sleeper team. You don't want the bragging rights to end after a mere 48 hours.

No, you want to brag comfortable into the second weekend, and maybe even beyond. But the pendulum swings both ways. You can't put, say, Arkansas in the Elite Eight and credibly call it a sleeper pick.

So how does one find one's Goldilocks Cinderella? That's what we're here to help you do. Here are seven teams we think can make deep runs in this season's NCAA men's tournament.

To find the best sleeper, we'll focus on teams that are seeded No. 6 or below. But we're looking for deep runs, not just some Hail Mary candidate for a first-round stunner. So there is a line to be walked here, and we aim to walk it. Impress your friends with your spotless second-weekend lines after a typically tumultuous tournament opening.

They are listed in no particular order.