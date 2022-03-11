ACC Tournament 2022: Day 4 Schedule, Live-Stream Info and Bracket PredictionsMarch 11, 2022
ACC Tournament 2022: Day 4 Schedule, Live-Stream Info and Bracket Predictions
Duke, North Carolina and Miami all earned double byes into the quarterfinals of the 2022 ACC tournament at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. And each capitalized on its seeding by winning its first game of the event on Thursday and moving on to the semifinals.
However, Virginia Tech's path was a bit more difficult.
As the No. 7 seed, the Hokies received only one bye, beginning their run with a second-round matchup against No. 10 Clemson. Yet, they outlasted the Tigers for a 76-75 overtime win on Wednesday and then took down No. 2 Notre Dame in the quarterfinals on Thursday, securing an 87-80 victory.
Now, the Hokies are one win away from the championship game of the ACC tournament. They're set to take on No. 3-seeded North Carolina on Friday, while No. 1 Duke and No. 4 Miami face off in the other semifinal matchup. The two winners will meet for the title on Saturday.
Here's everything you need to know heading into the semifinals of this year's ACC tourney.
Semifinals Schedule
Friday, March 11
No. 1 Duke vs. No. 4 Miami, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 3 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Games can be streamed live on the ESPN app.
No. 1 Duke vs. No. 4 Miami
Duke entered the ACC tournament as a strong favorite. The Blue Devils were the best team in the conference throughout the regular season, and many expect them to win the tourney title and continue to build momentum toward March Madness.
On Thursday, Duke was tested a bit in its first tournament game. However, it pulled out an 88-79 quarterfinal win over No. 9-seeded Syracuse. But it's going to face a tougher test in the semifinals when it goes up against No. 4 Miami.
The Hurricanes also played a close game in the quarterfinals against No. 13-seeded Boston College, which made a surprise run with victories in the first and second rounds. Miami put an end to the Golden Eagles' chances, though, notching a 71-69 overtime win.
Although Duke went 16-4 in ACC play during the regular season, one of its rare conference losses came in its only meeting with Miami on Jan. 8. The Blue Devils missed a pair of three-point attempts in the closing seconds in their first ACC loss of the year.
This time, it could be another competitive matchup. Duke has a ton of talent throughout its lineup, but Miami has proved it can hang. That's especially the case when Hurricanes senior guard Kameron McGusty (17.5 points per contest) is at the top of his game.
But Miami still may not produce enough offense to get past Duke a second time. In the quarterfinals, the Blue Devils shot 47.8 percent from the field and had five players score double-digit points, including 26 from junior forward Wendell Moore Jr.
It's possible Miami could pull off an upset, but it seems unlikely. Expect Duke to pull away in the final minutes and secure its spot in the championship game, where it will have a strong chance of securing the tournament title in head coach Mike Krzyzewski's final season.
Prediction: Duke beats Miami
No. 3 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech
During the regular season, Virginia Tech lost to North Carolina twice. The Tar Heels notched a 78-68 victory on Jan. 24 and secured a 65-57 win on Feb. 19. But the Hokies appear to be a much better team now than they were during those previous matchups.
Virginia Tech has won 11 of its past 13 games, with its only losses during that stretch coming against Clemson and North Carolina. It already avenged that loss to the Tigers, who it beat in the second round of the ACC tourney. Now, it will look for similar revenge against the Tar Heels.
Of the four teams in the semifinals, the Hokies are the only one that took down a better-seeded team to get here. They led the entire way against Notre Dame to keep their impressive tournament run alive.
North Carolina is likely going to pose a greater challenge. The Tar Heels cruised to a 63-43 quarterfinal win over No. 6-seeded Virginia, holding the Cavaliers to 13 points in the first half and not facing any adversity during the second half.
But Virginia Tech is a better offensive team than Virginia. And the Hokies have already been tested during the ACC tournament. In the second round, they took down Clemson on a game-winning three-pointer by sophomore guard Darius Maddox at the buzzer in OT.
North Carolina is a solid team that has already secured its spot in the NCAA tournament. Virginia Tech was on the bubble and may need at least one more win to make it to March Madness. Of course, the Hokies are trying to secure the automatic bid that goes to the winner of the ACC tourney and not leave it up to the selection committee.
Because of that, Virginia Tech will be motivated to avenge its previous losses to UNC and solidify its tournament resume. In a close game, the Hokies will again prevail with some late heroics, taking down the Tar Heels and advancing to face Duke in the championship game.
Prediction: Virginia Tech beats North Carolina