ACC Tournament 2022: Day 4 Schedule, Live-Stream Info and Bracket Predictions

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Duke, North Carolina and Miami all earned double byes into the quarterfinals of the 2022 ACC tournament at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. And each capitalized on its seeding by winning its first game of the event on Thursday and moving on to the semifinals.

However, Virginia Tech's path was a bit more difficult.

As the No. 7 seed, the Hokies received only one bye, beginning their run with a second-round matchup against No. 10 Clemson. Yet, they outlasted the Tigers for a 76-75 overtime win on Wednesday and then took down No. 2 Notre Dame in the quarterfinals on Thursday, securing an 87-80 victory.

Now, the Hokies are one win away from the championship game of the ACC tournament. They're set to take on No. 3-seeded North Carolina on Friday, while No. 1 Duke and No. 4 Miami face off in the other semifinal matchup. The two winners will meet for the title on Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know heading into the semifinals of this year's ACC tourney.