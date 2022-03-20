The Most Outlandish Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar WrestleMania 38 Outcomes

1 of 5

Quality vs. quantity is often brought up, but another way to mask the low value of your product is to distract.

Sports entertainment isn't immune to how other forms of entertainment (such as movies and television) sometimes compensate for a bad show with the element of surprise.

It happens often in horror films. The acting is awful, the dialogue is cheesy and the story is garbage, but if the kills are gory enough, that's what people are there for. The more scandalous the reality show, the less the viewers are to complain that it isn't riveting television.

In WWE, this would translate to "a swerve for the sake of a swerve," for a lack of better definition.

We've already seen this happen in this feud. Paul Heyman's allegiance to The Tribal Chief was called into question and he was fired, only to come back around a few weeks later, hand Reigns the belt and repledge himself fully.

How disappointing would it be, then, if a few more weeks pass by and all of this just amounts to Heyman again turning on his ally?

It wouldn't be for the sake of a good story, as that is just going in circles. It doesn't provide any narrative closure to complete anyone's arc. All it does is shock the audience to make sure that's the major talking point.

If you can't entertain, surprise. But your surprise has to be good, or the shelf life is extremely short.

WWE already had a swerve with Seth Rollins cashing in Money in the Bank on their first WrestleMania match and with Lesnar beating Reigns the second time. If this has another "gotcha" moment for the third time, it proves WWE never should have wasted three WrestleManias on these two if nobody could commit to a proper finish.