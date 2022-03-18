WWE Superstars in Danger of Being Lost in the Shuffle at WrestleMania 38

WWE Superstars in Danger of Being Lost in the Shuffle at WrestleMania 38March 18, 2022
Everyone wants a WrestleMania moment, but even with two days packed to the brim with matches, there isn't enough time for every WWE Superstar to get on the card.
WrestleMania 38 is just a few weeks away, and there are still some wrestlers left scrambling to find a spot on the card.
Some are making a spectacle of it with promos dedicated to their efforts. Others are quietly being overlooked on the sidelines likely because WWE simply doesn't care about them enough to give them something to do.
In whatever fashion, here are the WWE Superstars who are coming dangerously close to being lost in the shuffle come WrestleMania 38.
Seth Rollins
Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins have been joined at the hip for a few months as enemies-turned-allies. But when they failed to capture the Raw Tag Team Championship, they were left without a game plan for WrestleMania.
Owens had the bright idea to call out Stone Cold Steve Austin for a KO Show, securing his spot for the show. Rollins tried to hijack that this week, as he had no other alternative ideas, but failed.
This past Raw ended with The Messiah distraught over what could have been his last chance, barring a miracle.
Fans seem set on wanting an eleventh-hour appearance by Cody Rhodes to book a match between the two, but since he's not been confirmed to be going back to WWE at all, nothing but wordplay teases are pointing in that direction.
Despite being a former multitime world champion, Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank winner, Rollins—one of the top talents in WWE for years—has nothing to do but complain about having nothing to do.
Omos and His Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Fodder
Each week, Omos has been coming out and exerting his dominance over the less fortunate members of the roster. Sometimes, he's tossing around someone like Reggie. This past week, he took out the other big man on Raw, Commander Azeez.
But what is this leading toward?
More than likely, it's just the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, wherein he is the focal point and a good number of other talent is put in there just to get them on the card.
That would apply to the likes of The Viking Raiders, Jinder Mahal, Mace, Mansoor and more. Basically, "everyone else" not factored into the real matches WWE cares about will be put in this as sacrificial lambs for Omos.
However, what's interesting is that WWE has avoided making this match official. There's a chance it isn't even happening.
Last year, it was bumped off the WrestleMania card in favor of putting it on SmackDown. WWE can call that "WrestleMania SmackDown" all it wants, but it's not the same thing.
Intercontinental Champion Ricochet
Some Superstars aren't officially booked for matches, but a picture has formed of what they may do.
For example, The New Day is feuding with Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch, so a six-man tag team match was likely planned and will have to be changed due to Big E's injury. Damian Priest seems poised to get a rematch for the United States Championship against Finn Balor.
But what about the Intercontinental Championship? Sami Zayn lost it to Ricochet, so his match against Johnny Knoxville won't be involving the title.
Ricochet isn't feuding with anyone right now. Nothing has been teased in the slightest, and there aren't many options left on SmackDown for him to face to begin with. Even ignoring the brand split and opening the challenge to Raw doesn't present any worthwhile contenders.
At this point, WWE might end up pairing Ricochet with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods just to do the six-man and avoid the Intercontinental Championship altogether. Other than that, what else is there for Ricochet to do?
Many Superstars in the Women's Division
The WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal hasn't happened since WrestleMania 35. Last year, WWE's answer to cram as many women on the card was to have multiple teams fight for the women's tag titles.
It seems the same thing is happening this year, but with even fewer teams. While Sasha Banks and Naomi were tossed together just as Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley randomly became a team, there are still 10 women who have nothing going on and not many prospects to find teammates to fit in this match.
One of those is Alexa Bliss. She recently made her return just prior to Elimination Chamber, only to seemingly go sit on the sidelines with no creative direction.
Dana Brooke and Tamina are stuck in romance angles with Reggie and Akira Tozawa over the 24/7 Championship. There is no way that gets proper screen time at WrestleMania.
Doudrop fought for the Raw Women's Championship at Royal Rumble and was in the Elimination Chamber match. How has she become an afterthought so soon after being prioritized just a few weeks ago? At best, WWE might be partnering her with Nikki A.S.H., but that feels forced and random yet again.
The Aliyah and Natalya feud has transitioned to Nattie against Xia Li. Unless The Queen of Harts stays buddied up with Shayna Baszler and faces Aliyah and Li on the kickoff, things aren't looking great for any of them.
Shotzi has been largely off television due to a back problem and has no direction.
Finally, there's Sonya Deville. She spent an entire year out of the ring but has recently stepped between the ropes, starting in October. This feud with Naomi appears to be over, but nothing of a follow-up has been hinted at.
It would be a shame for these women to not have anything to do, or to be told that wrestling on Raw and SmackDown that same week is good enough. It just isn't the same.
