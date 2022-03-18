WWE Superstars in Danger of Being Lost in the Shuffle at WrestleMania 38

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Everyone wants a WrestleMania moment, but even with two days packed to the brim with matches, there isn't enough time for every WWE Superstar to get on the card.

WrestleMania 38 is just a few weeks away, and there are still some wrestlers left scrambling to find a spot on the card.

Some are making a spectacle of it with promos dedicated to their efforts. Others are quietly being overlooked on the sidelines likely because WWE simply doesn't care about them enough to give them something to do.

In whatever fashion, here are the WWE Superstars who are coming dangerously close to being lost in the shuffle come WrestleMania 38.