Ranking WWE's Best and Worst Booking Decisions of WrestleMania 38 Season so Far

10 of 10

Championships are props, but when done well, they are more than just heavy objects Superstars carry to the ring.

These are trophies everyone should want to win at all times. When you're champion, you are etched in the history books, you receive an increase in pay (at least in storyline) and notoriety, and you can call yourself the best.

At its core, professional wrestling stories are about someone seeking money, pride and revenge, or some combination of those three. But so many WrestleManias have ignored the titles.

This year has been a rarity in that a lot of attention has been put on winning titles. Big-time main event stars like Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins even went after the Raw Tag Team Championship to ensure they had a belt heading into WrestleMania.

Being champion is being treated as a guaranteed ticket to WrestleMania and not as an afterthought.

WWE made the right call in taking the Intercontinental Championship off Sami Zayn to avoid having the title lose credibility by potentially going on Johnny Knoxville. Instead, it is now with Ricochet, who will hopefully have his career highlight defending it at this show.

Losing the United States Championship just prior to WrestleMania is what sent Damian Priest over the deep end. He's since spiraled into a full heel turn and seeking revenge on Finn Balor.

More than anything else, what gives WWE the ability to at least try to claim Lesnar vs. Reigns is the biggest match in WrestleMania history is that both titles will be on the line and unified. If not, it would just be the third time they were fighting and nothing special.

WWE should remember this for future years. The belts should always be a top priority for WrestleMania and never again put on the sidelines or left off the card.

Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.