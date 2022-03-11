Top Takeaways from Kevin Durant, Nets vs. James Harden, Joel Embiid, 76ers

1 of 2

Elsa/Getty Images

Unless the Nets can close a five-game gap over the final month, they will open the postseason in the Play-In Tournament. They just might end it at a much later date.

Brooklyn's offense can be overwhelming when Irving and Durant share the court. Both are 50/40/90 club members with lethal, three-level scoring arsenals. Durant is a four-time scoring champion. Irving hasn't averaged fewer than 23 points in six seasons. It's sometimes staggering to see them on the same roster that isn't from the fantasy realm.

Those two are hard enough to handle on their own, but the Nets go red-hot when their supporting cast catches fire, which is why this front office was smart to add supplemental net-shredders. Mills, Curry, Goran Dragic and Cam Thomas can all hit on any given night, as can scoring big LaMarcus Aldridge, who missed Thursday's tilt with a hip injury.

And we haven't even brought up Simmons yet.

Say what you want about the polarizing point guard—Sixers fans said plenty on Thursday night—but he might be the league's most versatile stopper, and he's an impact playmaker. He might have his shortcomings as a shooter and willing scorer, but the Nets shouldn't need offense from him. His defense and length could be immensely valuable, especially with Joe Harris lost for the season to ankle surgery.

Brooklyn's rocky road to this point presents all kinds of obstacles going forward, but the Nets' ceiling arguably stretches as high as any.