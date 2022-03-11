March Madness 2022: Predicting Top Four Seeds and Championship Favorites

1 of 3

Gonzaga Bulldogs (26-3)

Mark Few's crew exacted some revenge in the West Coast Conference championship, handling a St. Mary's squad that knocked it off to close out the regular season.

That was the Bulldogs' lone loss in conference play, while their others came against then-No. 5 Duke and then-No. 16 Alabama. The Zags also scored ranked wins over Texas, UCLA, Texas Tech and St. Mary's (twice).

Baylor Bears (26-6)

The Bears were bounced out of their first Big 12 Tournament tilt by Oklahoma, but the national champs should have a strong enough resume to stick at No. 1.

Baylor only suffered one non-conference loss all season (at Alabama) and won five times against ranked opponents: Villanova, Iowa State, Kansas and Texas (twice).

Arizona Wildcats (28-3)

First-year coach Tommy Lloyd has pulled all the right strings and already steered the Wildcats to 11 more victories than they had last season. Arizona's 28 wins are the school's most since 2016-17.

The Wildcats downed four of the six ranked teams they faced, topping Michigan, UCLA and USC (twice).

Kansas Jayhawks (26-6)

Kansas' winning percentage sits north of .800 for the fourth time in the last seven seasons. With Baylor out of the way, the Jayhawks have a chance to pad their resume with a Big 12 tournament title.

With the Big 12 loaded at the top and an out-of-conference date with Kentucky, the Jayhawks ran through a gauntlet once the calendar flipped to 2022. They handled the path well enough to notch ranked wins over Iowa State (twice), Texas Tech, Baylor and Texas.