The Winners and Losers of MLB's New CBA Agreement

Nick Wass/Associated Press

It took long enough, but Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association finally agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement on Thursday.

It's going to be long, complicated and frankly pretty dry document when it finally gets written up. But since we already know about its key features, we don't need to wait for the full text to size up the biggest winners and losers of the new CBA.

We've highlighted eight that touch on four different categories: players, teams, the playoffs and, ultimately, what fans are getting out of all this.

Let's start with the players.