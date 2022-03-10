Big Ten Tournament 2022: Betting Tips for Round 2 Odds, Spreads and over-Under

0 of 3

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The most important game of the 2022 Big Ten tournament leads off Thursday's second-round action.

The Michigan Wolverines and Indiana Hoosiers both need victories to help solidify their respective spots in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Michigan enters Indianapolis in better shape because it upset the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday, but a loss to Indiana would damage its resume ahead of Selection Sunday.

Indiana is the "First Team Out" on the latest bracket update from ESPN's Joe Lunardi, who has Michigan on the "Last Four Byes" line.

The Hoosiers are in that position because they lost seven of their last nine games. That form may be the main reason not to trust them as an underdog on the spread on Thursday.

The other three second-round games carry less drama, but they are still important to the teams involved, including the Michigan State Spartans.

Tom Izzo's team suffered a rough end to the regular season and it could use a strong performance against the Maryland Terrapins to gain confidence for the rest of the month.