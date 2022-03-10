Pac-12 Tournament 2022: Betting Tips for Quarterfinal Odds, Spreads, over-Under

0 of 3

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Pac-12 regular season was dominated by the Arizona Wildcats, UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans.

The top three teams in the conference take the floor at the 2022 Pac-12 tournament for the first time on Thursday with the same level of dominance on their minds.

All three squads are favored by five points or more in their respective quarterfinal matchups. Arizona is a monster 16.5-point favorite for its clash with the Stanford Cardinal.

The high point spread may not be ideal for a potential blowout, but one thing you can guarantee about an Arizona game is a ton of points.

The top-seeded Wildcats produced 80 points or more in their last seven regular-season victories, including one over Stanford a week ago.

UCLA and USC might experience a bit more trouble for a half, but both sides are expected to set up a semifinal showdown on Friday night.

For UCLA, Thursday's quarterfinal serves as a chance to get Johnny Juzang to get back into an offensive rhythm after he missed time with an injury.