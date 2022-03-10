Pac-12 Tournament 2022: Betting Tips for Quarterfinal Odds, Spreads, over-Under

Pac-12 Tournament 2022: Betting Tips for Quarterfinal Odds, Spreads, over-UnderMarch 10, 2022
The Pac-12 regular season was dominated by the Arizona Wildcats, UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans.
The top three teams in the conference take the floor at the 2022 Pac-12 tournament for the first time on Thursday with the same level of dominance on their minds.
All three squads are favored by five points or more in their respective quarterfinal matchups. Arizona is a monster 16.5-point favorite for its clash with the Stanford Cardinal.
The high point spread may not be ideal for a potential blowout, but one thing you can guarantee about an Arizona game is a ton of points.
The top-seeded Wildcats produced 80 points or more in their last seven regular-season victories, including one over Stanford a week ago.
UCLA and USC might experience a bit more trouble for a half, but both sides are expected to set up a semifinal showdown on Friday night.
For UCLA, Thursday's quarterfinal serves as a chance to get Johnny Juzang to get back into an offensive rhythm after he missed time with an injury.
Pac-12 Tournament Quarterfinals Schedule and Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 1 Arizona (-16.5) (Over/Under: 144.5) (3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network)
No. 5 Oregon (-1.5) vs. No. 4 Colorado (O/U: 139.5) (5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network)
No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 2 UCLA (-7.5) (O/U: 132.5) (9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network)
No. 6 Washington vs. No. 3 USC (-5.5) (O/U: 141.5) (11:30 p.m. ET, FS1)
Stanford vs. Arizona (Over 144.5)
Arizona has one of the best offenses in the country and it ran rampant through most of its Pac-12 opponents.
The Wildcats looked like a fine-tuned machine by the time February rolled around, as it produced 80 or more points in seven of their last eight victories.
Arizona posted an 81-point total on the Stanford Cardinal last Thursday in a 12-point victory. The margin of victory in that contest may scare you away from betting the Wildcats as a 16.5-point favorite.
Stanford gave up 70 points in its Pac-12 tournament opener to the Arizona State Sun Devils. Stanford used a 16-1 run to capture the first-round victory.
Stanford's defense was not great against an average Pac-12 offense, so it is hard to say it will stop the best unit in the conference.
Arizona can hit Stanford from plenty of angles from Bennedict Mathurin to Kerr Kriisa to Christian Koloko and it plays at the fifth-fastest adjusted tempo in the country, per KenPom.
The Wildcats have no problem scoring within the first 10 seconds of the shot clock and we should expect them to come out fast with rested legs in Las Vegas.
Stanford needs to score in the 70s just to have a chance to pull off the upset and that factors into how many points we will see in Thursday's opener.
Washington State vs. UCLA (-7.5)
While Arizona has been catching most of the spotlight, the UCLA Bruins have put together a solid string of results that make you think they can go on another deep run in the NCAA tournament.
UCLA earned five of its last six victories by double figures. That run started with a 20-point victory over the Washington State Cougars.
The Bruins put together two of those performances without Johnny Juzang, who returned from an ankle injury for Saturday's regular-season finale.
The No. 2 seed should use Thursday as a chance to get Juzang to feel more comfortable on the floor after five days of rest.
That could be bad news for Washington State, who suffered double-digit defeats to two of the top three seeds in the Pac-12 tournament.
Washington State comes into Thursday with four straight victories, but two of them occurred against the Oregon State Beavers, who won three games this season.
UCLA should handle the Cougars and set up one of the most anticipated conference tournament semifinals against USC.
