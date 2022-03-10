Big 12 Tournament 2022: Betting Tips for Quarterfinal Odds, Spreads, Over-Under

0 of 4

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Last season, the men's Big 12 Tournament came down to the No. 3 and 5 seeds playing for the conference championship.

We could be in for another unpredictable tourney again as the league descends upon Kansas City. Kansas and Baylor come in as the top two seeds, but both dropped four conference games during the regular season. That opens up the possibility for another underdog to come through like Texas last season.

With Oklahoma State out of the tournament because a postseason ban, six of the conference's nine postseason-eligible teams are projected to make the NCAA tournament by ESPN's Joe Lunardi.

Most of those teams will be trying to make a statement, starting with Wednesday's quarterfinals. Here's a look at the round from a betting perspective.