Big 12 Tournament 2022: Betting Tips for Quarterfinal Odds, Spreads, Over-Under

Big 12 Tournament 2022: Betting Tips for Quarterfinal Odds, Spreads, Over-UnderMarch 10, 2022
Last season, the men's Big 12 Tournament came down to the No. 3 and 5 seeds playing for the conference championship.
We could be in for another unpredictable tourney again as the league descends upon Kansas City. Kansas and Baylor come in as the top two seeds, but both dropped four conference games during the regular season. That opens up the possibility for another underdog to come through like Texas last season.
With Oklahoma State out of the tournament because a postseason ban, six of the conference's nine postseason-eligible teams are projected to make the NCAA tournament by ESPN's Joe Lunardi.
Most of those teams will be trying to make a statement, starting with Wednesday's quarterfinals. Here's a look at the round from a betting perspective.
Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinal Schedule: March 10
No. 5 TCU vs. No. 4 Texas (-5.5, O/U 124.5) —12:30 p.m. ET
No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 1 Kansas (-9, O/U 147.5)—3 p.m. ET
No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 2 Baylor (-7.5, O/U 135.5)—7 p.m. ET
No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (-7/5, 125.5)—9:30 p.m. ET
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Texas (-5.5) vs. TCU
The Texas Longhorns will begin their campaign to win the tournament for the second year in a row against an opponent they have enjoyed a lot of success against in TCU. Despite the teams holding similar records, the Longhorns have beat the Horned Frogs in seven consecutive contests.
That includes a 2-0 mark for Chris Beard's squad this year. Texas won the first game in Fort Worth 73-50 before taking Game 2 in Austin 75-66.
The spread is smaller than both of those margins of victory. That likely has to do with the fact that TCU has had a few strong performances since its most recent loss to Texas.
Led by Mike Miles, they scored back-to-back wins over Texas Tech and Kansas. However, they will enter the tournament on a two-game skid in which they lost to Kansas and West Virginia. The loss to the No. 9 seed Mountaineers is particularly concerning.
They had 18 turnovers to nine assists in a game that could have ensured they had a .500 record in the conference.
Miles is capable of putting the Frogs on his back and carrying them to a win, but the Longhorns are 15th in KenPom.com's rankings while TCU is 42nd. With the better team and a history of success against Jamie Dixon's side, the Longhorns are the pick.
Texas Tech vs. Iowa State (Under 125.5)
Texas Tech and Iowa State split their regular-season series, but it's been a while since they have seen each other.
They first met in January when Iowa State claimed a defensive slugfest 51-47. Back then, Iowa State was 13-1 and No. 11 in the country. By the time they met again in Lubbock, that record had become 14-4, with the Red Raiders comfortably winning a slightly higher scoring affair 72-60.
Even with the elevated score, the defenses played a key role. Both teams shot under 20 percent from three-point range, and Izaiah Brockington was the only Cyclone who hit double digits in scoring.
Fast-forward to Thursday's matchup and Iowa State has fallen even further. They finished the season 20-11 and finished the season with an ugly loss to Oklahoma State and Baylor.
That being said, the defense is still capable of making this a competitive game. Per KenPom, The Cyclones are 10th in the nation in defensive efficiency. The Red Raiders are first. Points are going to be hard to come by.
Baylor (-8.5) vs. Oklahoma
Don't let that No. 2 seed fool you—the Bears have a legitimate claim to being the No. 1 team in the Big 12. They tied with Kansas and conceded the top spot via tiebreakers.
There's a lot to love about this Baylor team, and it is the most balanced bunch in the conference. They are strong on both ends of the floor, ranking ninth on offense and 15th on defense, per KenPom.
They have the star power to get some big individual performances as well. James Akinjo is the best distributor in the league but is capable of filling up the scoresheet on any given night.
The loss of center Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua may put a damper on the team's ceiling, but it hasn't done so yet. Oklahoma certainly isn't going to be the team to expose it, either.
The Sooners finished the season with wins over Oklahoma State, West Virginia and Kansas State. Those teams represent the worst of the conference, though. They are 0-8 against the top four teams in the conference.
That should mean an emphatic win from Baylor to kick off the tourney.
