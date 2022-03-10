ACC Tournament 2022: Betting Tips for Quarterfinal Odds, Spreads, Over-UnderMarch 10, 2022
ACC Tournament 2022: Betting Tips for Quarterfinal Odds, Spreads, Over-Under
The 2022 ACC tournament quarterfinals may boast the most interesting set of underdog teams across all the power conferences.
The Syracuse Orange are doing that thing again where they look like the best team in the world in March, but that momentum could end suddenly Thursday against the top-seeded Duke Blue Devils.
The Boston College Eagles pulled off a tremendous comeback in the second round to set up a showdown with the Miami Hurricanes.
Meanwhile, the Virginia Tech Hokies and Virginia Cavaliers come into Thursday night with NCAA men's basketball tournament aspirations. Virginia Tech and Virginia both sit on the outside of the bubble and need victories to keep their hopes of landing in the field of 68 alive.
Mike Young's Hokies appear to have the better chance to achieve that since they beat quarterfinal opponent Notre Dame once this season and have been one of the hotter programs down the stretch.
ACC Tournament Quarterfinal Schedule and Odds
No. 9 Syracuse vs. No. 1 Duke (-14) (Over/Under: 150) (noon ET, ESPN)
No. 13 Boston College vs. No. 4 Miami (-7.5) (O/U: 138.5) (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. No. 2 Notre Dame (-1.5) (O/U: 130.5) (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
No. 6 Virginia vs. No. 3 North Carolina (-3.5) (O/U: 133.5) (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Virginia Tech (+1.5) vs. Notre Dame
Virginia Tech was a few seconds away from succumbing to the trend that plagued power-conference teams Wednesday.
The Hokies let a double-digit lead slip against the Clemson Tigers, but they were rescued by a game-winning shot in overtime from Storm Murphy.
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Xavier Musketeers and Arizona State Sun Devils all blew double-digit leads and lost Wednesday.
The losses by Wake Forest and Xavier are significant for Virginia Tech since they both reside on the bubble and can't win any more games to secure their spots in the field of 68.
At the start of the week, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller listed Xavier as his "Last Team In" and Wake Forest as the "Second Team Out."
Virginia Tech is not yet under consideration for an at-large spot, but if it beats Notre Dame, it will enter the conversation in earnest. ESPN's Joe Lunardi placed the Hokies on the "Next Four Out" line.
The Hokies handed Notre Dame one of its five conference losses January 15, and they have won 10 of their past 12 games to position themselves as close to the bubble as possible.
Notre Dame played solid basketball down the stretch, but it produced wins over some of the worst teams in the ACC. The Irish played only one of the top five seeds in the ACC tournament in their last nine regular-season games and lost that contest to Wake Forest.
Mike Brey's team suffered a loss to Duke in which it scored 43 points, and it only beat the Miami Hurricanes by four points. Notre Dame's track record against the top ACC teams is not great, and it could be susceptible to an upset Thursday against a program playing for much more than it is.
Syracuse vs. Duke (Over 150)
Thursday's ACC tournament opener between Syracuse and Duke has everything you could ask for in a postseason game.
There are two historic programs going up against each other. Duke is fighting for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Syracuse is trying to pull off yet another magical run in March under Jim Boeheim.
Syracuse vs. Duke should also intrigue neutrals because of how many points are expected in the contest. Duke beat Syracuse 97-72 on February 26, and we could see a similar score Thursday, even though the Orange will not have the suspended Buddy Boeheim on the floor.
Duke ranks fifth in offensive adjusted efficiency, 14th in effective field-goal percentage, 20th in three-point offense and 21st in two-point offense on KenPom.com.
Syracuse ranks 16th in adjusted efficiency and 24th in three-point offense on KenPom. It still has Joe Girard, Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider to score a high total of points.
The Orange offense should play with some extra juice after pasting the Florida State Seminoles defense for 96 points in the second round.
Meanwhile, Paolo Banchero, A.J. Griffin and Co. could use Thursday's game as a way to take out some frustration after Duke fell to the North Carolina Tar Heels in Mike Krzyzewski's final game inside Cameron Indoor Stadium.
All of those motivating factors should help the over hit in what will be an important day for a lot of teams inside Barclays Center.
Gambling Problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.