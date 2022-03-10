ACC Tournament 2022: Betting Tips for Quarterfinal Odds, Spreads, Over-Under

2 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Virginia Tech was a few seconds away from succumbing to the trend that plagued power-conference teams Wednesday.

The Hokies let a double-digit lead slip against the Clemson Tigers, but they were rescued by a game-winning shot in overtime from Storm Murphy.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Xavier Musketeers and Arizona State Sun Devils all blew double-digit leads and lost Wednesday.

The losses by Wake Forest and Xavier are significant for Virginia Tech since they both reside on the bubble and can't win any more games to secure their spots in the field of 68.

At the start of the week, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller listed Xavier as his "Last Team In" and Wake Forest as the "Second Team Out."

Virginia Tech is not yet under consideration for an at-large spot, but if it beats Notre Dame, it will enter the conversation in earnest. ESPN's Joe Lunardi placed the Hokies on the "Next Four Out" line.

The Hokies handed Notre Dame one of its five conference losses January 15, and they have won 10 of their past 12 games to position themselves as close to the bubble as possible.

Notre Dame played solid basketball down the stretch, but it produced wins over some of the worst teams in the ACC. The Irish played only one of the top five seeds in the ACC tournament in their last nine regular-season games and lost that contest to Wake Forest.

Mike Brey's team suffered a loss to Duke in which it scored 43 points, and it only beat the Miami Hurricanes by four points. Notre Dame's track record against the top ACC teams is not great, and it could be susceptible to an upset Thursday against a program playing for much more than it is.