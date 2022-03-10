Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Cody Rhodes, Stone Cold and More

1 of 3

While we all await the inevitable return of Cody Rhodes to television somewhere and at some time, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that the plan for The American Nightmare was for him to square off with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 and that, according to one source within WWE, that has not changed.

The same report stated some in AEW assume the deal with WWE is dead and that he will return to AEW, but there was no concrete information to support those claims. Sapp did reveal that there will be "something worth looking out for" in the Hollywood trades.

Despite the weekly reports, it appears as though Rhodes' future remains shrouded in mystery.

There are numerous options, any number of different stories and directions he can go in once he makes his choice and all of it would be newsworthy.

That the WWE source is under the belief that nothing has changed regarding plans for the second-generation star to come in and face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania sounds like a much more solid bit of information than whatever the AEW source was suggesting and Sapp called it as such.

With the Road to WrestleMania rapidly drawing to a close, WWE will have to pull the proverbial trigger on Rhodes' debut if that is the direction things are heading. Unless that is, Rollins issues an open challenge in Dallas and the former AEW star accepts.