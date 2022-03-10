Big East Tournament 2022: Quarterfinal Odds, Spreads, Over-Under, Betting Tips

0 of 4

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The 2022 Big East men's basketball tournament got underway Wednesday, but the conference's top five teams weren't in action. Instead, the six teams that finished at the bottom of the regular-season standings took the court at Madison Square Garden in New York City for the opening-round matchups.

But things are about to pick up in a big way. Four quarterfinal contests are scheduled for Thursday, as No. 4-seeded Creighton and No. 5 Marquette will go head-to-head while the top three seeds—No. 1 Providence, No. 2 Villanova and No. 3 UConn—will be facing the winners of Wednesday's games.

Thursday's winners will advance to Friday's semifinals. The championship game is set for Saturday, with the winner receiving an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Here's a look at the schedule and odds for the quarterfinal matchups, along with betting tips for Thursday.