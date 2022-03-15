Pro Comparisons for Top 2022 NBA Draft Prospects in March Madness

1 of 17

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

NBA comparisons: Desmond Bane, Quentin Grimes

Ochai Agbaji's archetype should look similar to 2-guards like Desmond Bane and Quentin Grimes. Both pros have shown they can score early in their careers without high-level creation.

They're elite shooters off the catch, something Agbaji has gradually become (42.0 percent catch-shoot, 40.5 percent 3PT) through four years at Kansas. He's averaging 19.7 points per game with 50.4 percent of his offense coming off spot-ups and transition.

Like Bane and Grimes, Agbaji projects as a usable rookie with off-ball scoring skills that should fit easily with any lineup.

However, Bane seems to already have surpassed the role-player ceiling that was attached to his name out of college. Agbaji will need to continue expanding his off-the-dribble game and creation to break free from the limiting three-and-D or shooting specialist label.