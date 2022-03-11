WWE Superstars in Danger of Being Lost in the Shuffle at WrestleMania 38

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Despite being a wildly successful business financially, one of the biggest problems with WWE is the quality of the product presented on television, which often leaves some of the biggest names on the sidelines.

WrestleMania 38 is a two-night spectacle that will feature over a dozen matches, but WWE Creative still struggles to find a place on the card that matters for the Superstars who worked the hardest this year.

Instead of rewarding their hard work, Vince McMahon and company book too many celebrities and force-feed terrible angles to give casual fans a spectacle. That leaves the hardcore fans wondering why they watched all year long, just to have a mediocre culmination.

Here are the Superstars in danger of being lost in the shuffle on the Road to WrestleMania.

Big E

The biggest travesty of McMahon and company over the last several months is the terrible booking of former WWE champion and fan-favorite Big E. When people complain about WWE, his treatment is always one of the first issues.

Not only is the New Day powerhouse one of the most beloved Superstars on the roster for fans and wrestlers alike, but he also has the mic work and in-ring prowess to back it up. While Roman Reigns has been booked stronger than anyone, Big E has been the best Superstar on the main roster for months.

Instead of fighting for a world title and possibly receiving a coronation moment in front of a raucous crowd on April 2-3, he will likely be stuck in a tag team match. While he will make any bout he's in memorable, he deserves a monumental moment in a main event.

One of WWE's biggest overall issues is the inability to build new stars, and there is no better example than what it has done with Big E. The former champion deserves better, but he will make do with what he is given, as he always does.

Alexa Bliss

The vignettes that aired for weeks hyping the return of Alexa Bliss indicated she would likely be heading for a major role at WrestleMania, but the lack of direction in WWE Creative will ruin what little momentum she has built.

Whether fans like Bliss' work as a Fiend-knockoff character or not, she dedicated herself fully to the persona and developed a following with the help of her little doll, Lilly. When WWE decided to change her gimmick again, it was clear it didn't have a long-term plan for her.

The vignettes featuring The Goddess in therapy were ill-received and ill-conceived, but the final result of a difference in her character should have been the start of a major push. Instead, she was an afterthought in the women's Elimination Chamber match and on WWE Programming.

Despite being one of the most popular female Superstars on the roster, Bliss looks destined to be forgotten on the two-night 'Mania card. If she does get a match, expect a multi-person bout that exposes just how screwed up WWE Creative has become.

The Street Profits

From a pure talent standpoint, there are few tag teams on Earth as physically gifted as Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Unfortunately, they work for a company that does not respect tag team wrestling.

Despite being in the Raw tag team championship scene all year and being one of the most consistently entertaining parts of a usually boring Raw each week, The Street Profits look destined to be handed a secondary spot on the Show of Shows card.

Instead of highlighting the tag team and the unparalleled athleticism of Ford and his Frog Splash, the most the duo can expect at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas will be a Tag Team Turmoil match where they're fodder for RK-Bro.

The Street Profits not only deserve a high-profile match at WrestleMania, but they also warrant a victory to show just how valuable they are to the company's success. It's too bad WWE Creative will miss the boat again.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).