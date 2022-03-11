Men's NCAA Tournament 2022: Ranking Hottest Teams Heading into Selection Sunday

0 of 9

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Momentum can be a valuable weapon in the men's NCAA tournament.

A hot streak down the stretch has shot some teams up seed lines and improved their overall standing. For other teams, a late push will be necessary just to be part of the March Madness conversation, and that includes the long list of mid-major standouts from one-bid leagues that have no choice but to finish strong to earn their spot.

Ahead, we've ranked the hottest teams in the nation entering Selection Sunday, based on a combination of performance over the last 10 games, quality of opponent and current trajectory. Included is a look at how each team has fared against projected tournament competition during that stretch, per Bracket Matrix as of Thursday afternoon.

We'll start with some mid-major programs on a roll that are still trying to clinch a spot and take it from there.